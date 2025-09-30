Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) ("Auric" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 11:00 am PT.

Due to the strike action by the Canada Post mail carriers, to ensure shareholders have the opportunity to review the proxy materials and vote on the resolutions, the Company wishes to direct shareholders to retrieve the proxy materials at https://auricminerals.com, integraltransfer.com/Auric or www.sedarplus.ca.

Registered shareholders are encouraged to manually complete the form of proxy which can be found on the Company's website or on SEDAR+. The manually completed proxy can be emailed to Jan Urata at jan@takeitpublicservices.com for manual tabulation. Shareholders may also contact Ms. Urata for copies of the proxy materials and detailed instructions on accessing the proxy documents on SEDAR+, which includes the Microsoft Teams access details.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario and holds options over a growing property position of highly prospective Uranium properties in Labrador's Central Mineral Belt, Quebec; and a gold property, Goodeye, in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's intentions, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

