Rising network complexity, tighter regulations and a shortage of skilled staff are making manual security operations unsustainable

New Security Director automates secure staging, cryptographic pairing, secrets management and password orchestration

Platform also integrates with security operation centers, helping bolster defenses, meet NIS2 compliance and ensure service continuity

Adva Network Security today launched Security Director, a new software solution that automates security-critical processes and simplifies regulatory compliance. By replacing manual tasks with automation, Security Director minimizes human error and improves control over cryptographic and password-based systems. It also provides real-time compliance scores based on German, EU and international security standards, so IT teams can see where they stand at a glance. The platform also integrates with existing security operations centers (SOCs), enabling faster incident response and streamlined operations across distributed environments. Available as a standalone product, Security Director represents a significant advancement in scalable, software-driven infrastructure security.

"Security Director is designed to radically simplify complex and labor-intensive security tasks," said Michael Roth, GM of Adva Network Security. "Automating processes such as credential rotation, secure configuration and compliance checks takes pressure off overstretched IT teams, removing virtually all manual intervention and ensuring greater accuracy in daily operations. For organizations managing distributed, resource-constrained environments, this means stronger protection against threats, fewer errors and the confidence that critical services will remain secure and available."

Security Director automates secure key exchange between encryption endpoints using password-based authentication or fingerprint-style pairing, protecting against man-in-the-middle attacks. It also streamlines secure staging, setup of embedded PKI systems for managing encryption keys and certificates, and password orchestration for privileged accounts and crypto credentials. A built-in compliance engine checks over 20 key configuration settings, from password strength to protocol use, and generates a percentage score aligned with policy. These tools give operators vital insight into cryptographic posture while reducing risk exposure. Security Director is designed for deployment in private cloud environments, offering a flexible and scalable architecture for secure service delivery. Devices currently supported include the Adtran FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH), with future expansion to the Adtran FSP 3000 platform.

"Our customers are facing rising network complexity and stringent audit and accountability demands. There's also a growing shortage of skilled workers, making security management increasingly challenging," commented Josef Sißmeir, GM of Adva Network Security. "Security Director significantly reduces the burden on IT teams, strengthens compliance with regulations like NIS2 and supports secure network operation through comprehensive automation. With a choice of subscription options, IT teams can select the capabilities they need to minimize their attack surface and ensure the critical infrastructure they operate remains resilient and protected."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security is a leading German IT-security company. We provide robust optical and Ethernet networking solutions and a comprehensive service offering. Our ConnectGuard technology delivers quantum-safe encryption that protects large-scale networks and essential applications. Critical infrastructure, government, defense and enterprise customers rely on our technical expertise in communication networks and information security. This unique combination of skills ensures the resilience and security of their essential IT and OT infrastructure. Customers can count on our services team from initial design to secure operation, ensuring business continuity amid growing cyber threats. Our design, manufacturing processes and security solutions are certified by leading government security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

