TOKYO, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order to supply a 100-megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant. The order for Jiangsu Lihuai Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd., a major Chinese steelmaker group in China, was placed through Mitsubishi Power's local subsidiary. The newly developed M100S small- to medium-sized gas turbine fired by blast furnace gas (BFG) will be utilized as a core component of its plant.Responding to growing demand from China's steel industry for energy efficiency and decarbonization, the M100S model has been developed by combining MHI's state-of-the-art large-scale gas turbine technologies to be applied in steel plants' by-product gas-fired power plants. It can serve as a replacement for the conventional small-sized BTG (boiler, turbine, generator) power plants widely used in the Chinese steel industry. This is the first order for this new model. Building on this success, Mitsubishi Power aims to be at the forefront of meeting the demand for replacing outdated small-scale BTG power plants in the industry.The M100S gas turbine was developed by combining technology for BFG-fired large-scale turbines, where Mitsubishi Power has extensive operational experience, with technology for state-of-the-art natural gas-fired JAC gas turbines, which boast high performance and reliability. The M100S power plant has an output of 100 MW in a combined cycle setting and is both smaller and more efficient than conventional models. In addition to BFG, the gas turbine can be co-fired with various gases generated as by-products from steel plant equipment such as coke ovens and converters.It also allows for flexible operation according to fluctuations in gas volume and responds quickly to load fluctuations in the steel plant. BFG-fired gas turbines, by efficiently utilizing by-product gas from steel plants, reduce environmental impacts, allow for compliance with air regulations, and contribute significantly to the efficient use of energy.Jiangsu Lihuai Steel plans to begin operation of the GTCC power plant at its steel plant in Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province, in 2027. The order from Jiangsu Lihuai Steel was placed with Mitsubishi Power Gas Turbine Engineering Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Power subsidiary based in Nanjing. The M100S gas turbine and related equipment will be manufactured and supplied by Mitsubishi Power's Takasago Machinery Works (Takasago, Hyogo Prefecture), with other equipment procured locally in China, including from Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd., a group company of Dongfang Electric Corporation, a licensed manufacturer for Mitsubishi Power. By-product gas from blast furnaces, coke ovens, and converters will be used as fuel. Mitsubishi Power will dispatch technical advisors to the site for installation and commissioning.In China's steel industry, in line with the trend toward energy conservation and decarbonization, demand is growing for the replacement of existing BTG power plants, which have limited power generation capacity and low efficiency, with high-efficiency equipment. The main systems steelmakers are looking to replace are models with an output of around 100 MW. Up to now, power generation in this power range has been limited to BTG power plants, so an extremely large number of such power plants are currently in operation in China. The introduction of the M100S model, which is more efficient than conventional small-sized BTG systems, is a groundbreaking initiative in this market, as it effectively utilizes blast furnace gas in the steel industry.Jiangsu Lihuai Steel's parent company, Jiangsu Shagang Group, based in Jiangsu Province in eastern China, is one of the world's leading steel manufacturers. Jiangsu Shagang Group has already adopted five gas turbines manufactured by Mitsubishi Power, and the high satisfaction with our delivered equipment is one of the reasons for the order of the M100S gas turbine.Blast furnace gas has a lower calorific value than natural gas and other fuels, and advanced technology is required for the stable combustion of gas turbines using BFG. Mitsubishi Power's global market share for BFG-fired gas turbines exceeds 60%. The addition of the new M100S model, to the existing lineup will further enhance its position as a pioneer in this field.Mitsubishi Power will continue to play a pioneering role in this field by proactively developing solutions such as BFG-fired GTCC power plants that contribute to the efficient use of energy and reduce environmental impacts.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.