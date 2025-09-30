NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Signs Binding LOI to Acquire Eventdex in All-Cash Deal, Accelerating Its Growth As a One-Stop Event Tech Suite and the Launch of Its Blockchain Ticketing Solution

All-cash purchase price of approximately $700,000;

Eventdex serves 60+ customers; generated ~$750K in 2024 revenue and ~$500K year-to-date 2025.

Combination unifies Map D's floor mapping with Eventdex's registration and badge printing-and fast-tracks Nextech3D.ai's blockchain ticketing roadmap.

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), an AI-first event-technology and 3D solutions provider, today announced it has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Eventdex , a registration and badge-printing software company serving 60+ customers with approximately $750,000 in revenue for 2024 and approximately $500,000 year-to-date 2025.

Under the LOI, the purchase price is approximately $700,000, payable entirely in cash subject to customary adjustments. A 30-day due diligence period has commenced; subject to satisfactory completion of diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and customary approvals, the parties expect to proceed to closing on or before October 19th, 2025.

Accelerating Blockchain Ticketing

Nextech3D.ai's planned blockchain ticketing solution-targeted to launch following the close-will be accelerated by Eventdex's registration and identity stack. Together, the companies intend to deliver:

Fraud and bot resistance: tokenized tickets with provable authenticity and optional KYC/ID verification.

Programmable rights: VIP access, time-based perks, or sponsor benefits embedded into the ticket.

Secondary market economics: on-chain rules to enable royalties and shared economics on verified resales.

Unified attendee journey: from floor plan & sales (Map D) - registration & check-in (Eventdex) - secure, tokenized tickets and analytics in one platform.

Strategic Rationale

One-stop event suite: combine Map D; interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, sponsorships, mobile apps, ticketing with Eventdex; registration, on-site check-in, badge printing.

Commerce-first dashboard: single view of ticket sales, registrations, exhibitor upgrades, sponsorships, and on-site activity.

Cross-sell & upsell: attach ticketing, mobile apps, AR navigation, and sponsorship packages across the combined customer base.

Operational simplicity: fewer vendors, faster show setup, shorter lines, higher NPS.

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments, "Event organizers want one partner who can help them sell more, operate faster, and secure the attendee experience. By adding Eventdex's registration and on-site badge printing to Map D-and by accelerating our blockchain ticketing launch-we're moving even faster toward a truly one-stop event operating system."

Eventdex Co-Founders Durga and Raj comments

"The technology market is at an inflection point since the industrial revolution with upcoming technologies of AI and Blockchain. As engineers, we were always into building products. We have now finally found the match to take our products to the next level and expand the market reach with the leadership of Evan".

About Eventdex

Eventdex provides event registration, on-site check-in, and badge printing solutions for conferences, trade shows, and corporate events. The company serves 60+ customers and reported approximately $750K in 2024 revenue and ~$500K year-to-date 2025.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an AI-first technology company focused on event solutions and 3D modeling. Through its Map D platform, Nextech3D.ai powers hundreds of events annually with interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, sponsorships, mobile apps, and ticketing. The Company also delivers AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing solutions at scale for major retailers and platforms.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Eventdex, the anticipated timing and consideration, the Company's blockchain ticketing solution and launch timing, expected benefits and synergies, product integrations, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as anticipated or at all. Nextech3D.ai disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-signs-binding-loi-to-acquire-eventdex-in-all-cash-de-1079755