AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML and BC Brain Wellness Program Launch Pilot to Explore the Heart-Brain Connection

Leveraging MaxYield ECG to capture real-world exercise data in people living with neurological conditions

Generating actionable insights into how cardiac responses may correlate with brain health and outcomes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leader in AI-powered signal interpretation, is pleased to announce a pilot project between its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), and the BC Brain Wellness Program ("BCBWP"), a lifestyle-based intervention program with a comprehensive and integrated approach to brain wellness for people living with Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, strokes, and other chronic brain conditions. The program also supports care partners, and healthy agers as an upstream proactive approach to improving health and quality of life. The program empowers individuals to take preventative action themselves by offering ongoing, proactive lifestyle-based interventions such as exercise, nutrition, mind-body and arts-based interventions that can have a significant impact on quality of life, condition management, and prevention.

The pilot will focus on applying Neural Cloud's MaxYield ECG technology in a supervised exercise setting to evaluate its feasibility and practical utility in capturing and analyzing physiological data from individuals with neurological conditions.

This initiative represents the first deployment of MaxYield, Neural Cloud's AI-driven ECG signal-enhancement engine, within a neurology-focused exercise program. By denoising and structuring ECG data, MaxYield enables reliable labeling and analysis that can uncover patterns of heart activity and variability (HR/HRV) across participants with conditions such as Parkinson's disease, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. The data will help evaluate whether exercise produces measurable cardiac responses that may correlate with neurological status and outcomes.

Dr. Silke Cresswell, Co-Founder of the BC Brain Wellness Program, commented: "Our program is dedicated to exploring how exercise and lifestyle interventions can improve quality of life and outcomes for people living with neurological disorders. The nervous system and the heart constantly interact with each other which is particularly important during exercise. Partnering with AIML allows us to investigate the cardiac signals to better understand this bidirectional relationship and the benefits of exercise for both heart and brain."

"We are excited to explore how our platform can contribute to the growing understanding of the heart-brain connection," said Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer at AIML. "This pilot is an important step in verifying how our algorithms perform in real-world, exercise-based settings and how they may add value to future clinical research."

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This collaboration underscores our strategy to expand MaxYield beyond cardiology into adjacent domains such as neurology and wellness research. By working with the BC Brain Wellness Program, we are demonstrating how AI can bridge disciplines and generate new insights that improve care."

The project will serve as a product verification phase, laying the groundwork for future research collaborations. As wearable ECG data is collected, the pilot will examine condition-specific cardiac responses, potential HR/HRV biomarkers, and how exercise influences neurocardiac dynamics.

With this initiative, AIML and BCBWP are helping to turn the long-acknowledged but poorly understood heart-brain connection into structured, measurable, and actionable insights.

About the BC Brain Wellness Program

Established in 2019 by UBC faculty Dr. Silke Appel-Cresswell and Dr. Jack Taunton, the BC Brain Wellness Program (BCBWP, www.bcbrainwellness.ca) at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health empowers people living with chronic brain conditions and their care partners to play a proactive role in their wellbeing while addressing important gaps in the health care system and contributing to the education of the next generation of health care professionals. The evidence-based, highly interdisciplinary program integrates research, education, and program delivery of lifestyle interventions, featuring exercise, diet, mind-body, arts-based and social interventions. Lifelong exercise and healthy nutrition are some of the most potent tools to improve health outcomes across different organ systems and to tackle the epidemic of chronic, non-communicable diseases. BCBWP research projects comprehensively interrogate different organ systems to optimize prevention and interventions for chronic brain conditions. BCBWP programming extends care beyond the traditional, sporadic and reactive care model by providing preventive and sustained support for individuals living with brain conditions, their care partners and healthy agers. In an era of increasing social isolation and loneliness with associated poor health outcomes, ongoing group classes foster community while also providing a cost-effective approach. The BCBWP offers both in-person and virtual classes which improves access to frequently underserved rural and remote areas. The program contributes to the education and training of future healthcare professionals, equipping them to better support the increasing number of individuals affected by brain conditions and advancing workforce preparedness.

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Its proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

