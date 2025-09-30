Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or "DMED" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of André Turmel as Executive Chairman and Pam Sangster as Strategic Advisor, further enhancing the Company's leadership bench as it prepares for the upcoming release of exploration results from its flagship program in Ontario's Témiscamingue Graben.

The program, carried out in collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) and Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), involved the collection of more than 1,000 soil-gas samples across the property. The comprehensive dataset is now being analyzed, with results to be rolled out in the coming weeks as part of DiagnaMed's next phase of growth.

"These appointments come at a pivotal moment for DMED," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of DMED. "André's proven leadership in renewables and governance, combined with Pam's technical expertise and deep community ties, will provide invaluable guidance as we release the results of our Témiscamingue Graben program. This work represents a major step forward in positioning DiagnaMed, alongside partner QIMC, as leaders in the emerging Canadian natural hydrogen sector."

Corporate Updates

André Turmel brings over 25 years of experience in the renewable energy sector to his new role. He has been a senior partner at Fasken LLP, one of Canada's largest law firms, specializing in energy, natural resources, and climate change law, and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada in Energy Law since 2006. At Fasken, Mr. Turmel co-led the firm's Global Energy Group. He has served as Chair of the Canadian Bar Association - National Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Law Section and as Chair of the Foundation of the Partners of the Biosphere of Montreal (Water, Ecosystem and Climate Change Museum of Environment Canada). As Executive Chairman of DMED, he will strengthen corporate strategy, partnerships, and stakeholder engagement.

Pam Sangster brings over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource sector. A Professional Geoscientist and former Regional Resident Geologist with the Ontario Geological Survey, she has held senior roles including Provincial Industrial Mineral Specialist, Regional Land Use Planning Geologist, Manager of the Provincial Mines and Minerals Information Centre, and District Geologist in Timmins. She offers deep expertise in mineral exploration, land use planning, and industrial minerals, with strong ties to industry, government, and Indigenous communities. As Strategic Advisor, Ms. Sangster will help guide DMED's exploration programs and stakeholder relations.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries. Visit DiagnaMed.com. For more information, please contact:

