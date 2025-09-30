Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation , reported financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

AmeraMex Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Market Outlook

AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared candid insights on the company's recent performance:

"We entered 2025 with strong momentum and a solid first quarter. However, the second quarter fell short of expectations. Many customers-along with broader segments of our target markets-chose to delay projects or opt for equipment rentals in anticipation of steep tariff increases. This shift impacted demand for our sales inventory, which includes equipment requiring internationally sourced components and our popular battery-powered equipment manufactured outside the U.S."

Hamre added an optimistic note:

"We are encouraged as activity across our core markets is rebounding quickly. We anticipate announcing several significant orders in the next several weeks and expect this renewed momentum to carry through the remainder of the year."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended June 30, 2025, Vs Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue: $1.4 million, down from $3.8 million

$1.4 million, down from $3.8 million Gross Profit: $651,027 versus $2.6 million

$651,027 versus $2.6 million Gross Margin: 47 percent, compared to 68 percent

47 percent, compared to 68 percent Operating Profit: $344,488, down from $2.0 million

$344,488, down from $2.0 million Net Income: $371,850 versus $1.0 million

$371,850 versus $1.0 million Earnings Per Share: $0.02, compared to $0.07

Six-Month Financial Summary, Ended June 30, 2025, Vs Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue: $6.0 million, down from $7.1 million

$6.0 million, down from $7.1 million Gross Profit: $1.3 million versus $2.4 million

$1.3 million versus $2.4 million Gross Margin: 23 percent compared to 34 percent

23 percent compared to 34 percent Operating Profit: $600,697 versus $1.5 million

$600,697 versus $1.5 million Net Income: $341,150, down from $587,989

$341,150, down from $587,989 Earnings Per Share: $0.02, compared to $0.04

Balance Sheet Highlights

Current Assets: Increased by $1.7 million to approximately $11.2 million

Increased by $1.7 million to approximately $11.2 million Total Assets: Decreased by $800,000

Decreased by $800,000 Current Liabilities: Reduced by $1.6 million

Reduced by $1.6 million Total Liabilities: Down $1.2 million, aided by reductions in Notes Payable









Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



























REVENUES























Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 532,171

$ 3,302,873



4,340,379

$ 6,120,450

Rentals and Leases

839,249



480,973



1,609,796



943,145

Total Sales

1,371,420



3,783,846



5,950,175



7,063,595



















COST OF SALES















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

396,399



918,109



3,817,596



4,155,410

Rentals and Leases

323,994



290,736



822,309



481,452

Total Cost of Sales

720,393



1,208,845



4,639,905



4,636,862



















GROSS PROFIT

651,027



2,575,001



1,310,270



2,426,733



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling Expense

138,665



274,865



296,338



404,507

General and Administrative

167,874



285,944



413,235



554,787

Total Operating Expenses

306,539



560,809



709,573



959,294



















Profit (loss) From Operations

344,488



2,014,192



600,697



1,467,439



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Expense, net

141,172



(532,351 )

(487,859 )

(699,539 ) Gain (Loss) on Sell of Asset

(16,000 )





108,848





Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



-



-



-

Other Income (Expense)

62,198



8,599



262,215



107,972

Total Other Income (Expense)

187,370



(523,752 )

(116,796 )

(591,567 )

















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

531,858



1,490,440



483,901



875,872



















PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES

160,008



466,108



142,751



287,883



















NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 371,850

$ 1,024,332

$ 341,150

$ 587,989



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

15,112,988



14,112,988



15,112,988



14,112,988

Diluted

15,112,988



14,112,988



15,112,988



14,112,099



















Earnings (loss) per Share















Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.02

$ 0.04

Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.02

$ 0.04



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS





JUNE 30, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024



ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 124,059

$ 226,760

Accounts Receivable, Net

932,018



2,764,874

Inventory, Net

9,939,827



6,140,164

Other Current Assets

198,920



326,570

Total Current Assets

11,194,824



9,458,368

Non-Current Assets:







Property and Equipment, Net

467,118



1,339,248

Rental Equipment, Net

4,489,906



6,071,559

Lease Right of Use Assett - Operating

563,008



454,867

Lease Right of Use Assett - Financing

534,718



872,437

Deferred Tax Asset

243,640



-

Other Assets

108,971



215,643

Total Other Assets

6,407,361



8,953,754

TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,602,185

$ 18,412,122













LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 2,180,047

$ 1,851,620

Accrued Expenses

51,585



616,295

Deferred Revenue

1,468,158



1,690,905

Joint Venture Liability

-



105,000

Lines of Credit

3,153,784



4,732,151

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,798,671



1,022,778

Operating Lease Liability - Related Party

129,081



131,441

Financing Lease Liability

534,718



703,344

Total Current Liabilities

9,316,044



10,853,534











Long-Term Liabilities







Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net

779,186



-

Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

4,189,048



4,692,182

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party

433,927



323,426

Total Long-Term Liabilities

5,402,161



5,015,608

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,718,205



15,869,142











Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)

-



-











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



-

shares issued and outstanding







Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

14,829



14,829

15,112,988 at June 30, 2025







14,112,988 at December 31, 2024







Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(18,802,383 )

(19,143,383 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

2,883,980



2,542,980

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,602,185

$ 18,412,122











- -

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW









SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,





2025



2024















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net Income

341,150



587,989

Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to







Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:







Depreciation and Amortization

357,951



668,108

Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

647,745



950,450

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



-

Amortization and Accretion of Interest

42,702



42,702

Change in Assets and Liabilities:







Accounts Receivable

1,832,856



(690,708 ) Inventory

(2,218,160 )

(4,606,525 ) Other Current Assets

340,549



333,208

Accounts Payable

328,427



(306,840 ) Deferred Revenue

(222,747 )

(222,747 ) Accrued Expenses

(564,710 )

(200,685 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

885,763



(3,445,048 )









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for Property & Equipment

1,016,342



642,568

Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment

(509,315 )

(481,432 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

507,027



161,136











FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from Notes Payable

1,398,025



4,407,398

Payments on Notes Payable

(1,315,149 )

(657,033 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party

-



-

Joint Venture Liability

-



(130,333 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(1,578,367 )

(801,441 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,495,491 )

2,818,591











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

(102,701 )

(465,321 )









Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

226,760



588,128

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

124,059



122,807











CASH PAID FOR:







Interest

481,429



679,918

Income Taxes

800



800













AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

































Total

















Additional









Stockholders'





Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated



Equity/

Balance

Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



(Deficit)





















December 31, 2023

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,286,649 ) $ 3,399,714





















Net Income

0



0



0



587,989



587,989





















June 30, 2024

14,112,988

$ 14,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,698,660 ) $ 3,987,703





















December 31, 2024

14,112,988

$ 14,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,143,533 ) $ 2,542,830





















Net Income

-



-



-



341,150



341,150





















June 30, 2025

15,112,988

$ 15,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,802,383 ) $ 2,883,980





15,112,988



15,113



21,671,534



(18,802,383 )

2,883,980































