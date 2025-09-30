Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2025.
AmeraMex Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Market Outlook
AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared candid insights on the company's recent performance:
"We entered 2025 with strong momentum and a solid first quarter. However, the second quarter fell short of expectations. Many customers-along with broader segments of our target markets-chose to delay projects or opt for equipment rentals in anticipation of steep tariff increases. This shift impacted demand for our sales inventory, which includes equipment requiring internationally sourced components and our popular battery-powered equipment manufactured outside the U.S."
Hamre added an optimistic note:
"We are encouraged as activity across our core markets is rebounding quickly. We anticipate announcing several significant orders in the next several weeks and expect this renewed momentum to carry through the remainder of the year."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended June 30, 2025, Vs Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
- Revenue: $1.4 million, down from $3.8 million
- Gross Profit: $651,027 versus $2.6 million
- Gross Margin: 47 percent, compared to 68 percent
- Operating Profit: $344,488, down from $2.0 million
- Net Income: $371,850 versus $1.0 million
- Earnings Per Share: $0.02, compared to $0.07
Six-Month Financial Summary, Ended June 30, 2025, Vs Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024
- Revenue: $6.0 million, down from $7.1 million
- Gross Profit: $1.3 million versus $2.4 million
- Gross Margin: 23 percent compared to 34 percent
- Operating Profit: $600,697 versus $1.5 million
- Net Income: $341,150, down from $587,989
- Earnings Per Share: $0.02, compared to $0.04
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Current Assets: Increased by $1.7 million to approximately $11.2 million
- Total Assets: Decreased by $800,000
- Current Liabilities: Reduced by $1.6 million
- Total Liabilities: Down $1.2 million, aided by reductions in Notes Payable
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|532,171
|$
|3,302,873
|4,340,379
|$
|6,120,450
|Rentals and Leases
|839,249
|480,973
|1,609,796
|943,145
|Total Sales
|1,371,420
|3,783,846
|5,950,175
|7,063,595
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|396,399
|918,109
|3,817,596
|4,155,410
|Rentals and Leases
|323,994
|290,736
|822,309
|481,452
|Total Cost of Sales
|720,393
|1,208,845
|4,639,905
|4,636,862
|GROSS PROFIT
|651,027
|2,575,001
|1,310,270
|2,426,733
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|138,665
|274,865
|296,338
|404,507
|General and Administrative
|167,874
|285,944
|413,235
|554,787
|Total Operating Expenses
|306,539
|560,809
|709,573
|959,294
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|344,488
|2,014,192
|600,697
|1,467,439
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|141,172
|(532,351
|)
|(487,859
|)
|(699,539
|)
|Gain (Loss) on Sell of Asset
|(16,000
|)
|108,848
|Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other Income (Expense)
|62,198
|8,599
|262,215
|107,972
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|187,370
|(523,752
|)
|(116,796
|)
|(591,567
|)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|531,858
|1,490,440
|483,901
|875,872
|PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES
|160,008
|466,108
|142,751
|287,883
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|371,850
|$
|1,024,332
|$
|341,150
|$
|587,989
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|Diluted
|15,112,988
|14,112,988
|15,112,988
|14,112,099
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|JUNE 30, 2025
|DECEMBER 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|124,059
|$
|226,760
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|932,018
|2,764,874
|Inventory, Net
|9,939,827
|6,140,164
|Other Current Assets
|198,920
|326,570
|Total Current Assets
|11,194,824
|9,458,368
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and Equipment, Net
|467,118
|1,339,248
|Rental Equipment, Net
|4,489,906
|6,071,559
|Lease Right of Use Assett - Operating
|563,008
|454,867
|Lease Right of Use Assett - Financing
|534,718
|872,437
|Deferred Tax Asset
|243,640
|-
|Other Assets
|108,971
|215,643
|Total Other Assets
|6,407,361
|8,953,754
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,602,185
|$
|18,412,122
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,180,047
|$
|1,851,620
|Accrued Expenses
|51,585
|616,295
|Deferred Revenue
|1,468,158
|1,690,905
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|3,153,784
|4,732,151
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,798,671
|1,022,778
|Operating Lease Liability - Related Party
|129,081
|131,441
|Financing Lease Liability
|534,718
|703,344
|Total Current Liabilities
|9,316,044
|10,853,534
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net
|779,186
|-
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|4,189,048
|4,692,182
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party
|433,927
|323,426
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|5,402,161
|5,015,608
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,718,205
|15,869,142
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
|-
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
|shares issued and outstanding
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|14,829
|14,829
|15,112,988 at June 30, 2025
|14,112,988 at December 31, 2024
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,802,383
|)
|(19,143,383
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,883,980
|2,542,980
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|17,602,185
|$
|18,412,122
|-
|-
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|341,150
|587,989
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|357,951
|668,108
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|647,745
|950,450
|Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|42,702
|42,702
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|1,832,856
|(690,708
|)
|Inventory
|(2,218,160
|)
|(4,606,525
|)
|Other Current Assets
|340,549
|333,208
|Accounts Payable
|328,427
|(306,840
|)
|Deferred Revenue
|(222,747
|)
|(222,747
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|(564,710
|)
|(200,685
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|885,763
|(3,445,048
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|1,016,342
|642,568
|Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|(509,315
|)
|(481,432
|)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|507,027
|161,136
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|1,398,025
|4,407,398
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(1,315,149
|)
|(657,033
|)
|Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|-
|-
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|(130,333
|)
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|(1,578,367
|)
|(801,441
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(1,495,491
|)
|2,818,591
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(102,701
|)
|(465,321
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|226,760
|588,128
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|124,059
|122,807
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|481,429
|679,918
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|Total
|Additional
|Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Equity/
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
|December 31, 2023
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,286,649
|)
|$
|3,399,714
|Net Income
|0
|0
|0
|587,989
|587,989
|June 30, 2024
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(17,698,660
|)
|$
|3,987,703
|December 31, 2024
|14,112,988
|$
|14,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,143,533
|)
|$
|2,542,830
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|341,150
|341,150
|June 30, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,112
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,802,383
|)
|$
|2,883,980
|15,112,988
|15,113
|21,671,534
|(18,802,383
|)
|2,883,980
