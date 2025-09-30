Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar Vertex N Shield module wins comprehensive reliability award from TÜV Rheinland

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar announced its Vertex N Shield module has been honored with the PV module Comprehensive Reliability Award at the 11th TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress 2025, highlighting the exceptional reliability of Trinasolar's modules.

Comprehensive Reliability Award

TÜV Rheinland assessed modules across five dimensions, including thermal cycling, mechanical load and dynamic stress, UV exposure and humidity-freeze, damp heat and PID, the Vertex N Shield module achieved an impressive score of 94, ranking first with every indicator outperforming other competing modules and fully validating its long-term reliability.

"It has been ten years since Trinasolar began advancing TOPCon technology in 2015. Our TOPCon module winning the 2025 'Comprehensive Reliability Award' is a great recognition of us. Trinasolar will continue to provide more reliable products and solutions for customers." commented Lei Gao, Director of Global Cell and Solar Product Management at Trinasolar.

The award-winning Vertex N Shield module features advanced i-TOPCon technology. Its glass is 25% thicker than that of conventional modules and its resistance to energy impact 2.5 times greater. In severe hailstorms it can withstand 75mm hail at 60° angle, certified by RETC. The module's innovative frame design increases load-bearing capacity, thereby further enhancing stability and reliability and safeguarding PV power plant assets.

Prior to this award, this module's high reliability had been confirmed by RETC in June, where it earned the title of "High Achiever" in multiple categories, including TC600, DH2000, SDML, and PID.

The Vertex N Shield module, a flagship product of Trinasolar's TOPCon modules, is a cornerstone of the Shield extreme climate solution, which was launched in March, 2025. This solution pioneered a new era of scenario-based solutions.

Besides TOPCon modules, the extreme climate solution also includes the smart tracking system, which implements intelligent protective measures for PV plants, ensuring stable operation of the entire system. This solution not only translates to higher revenue, but also reduces BOS and LCOE.

Committed to be a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar delivers tailored solutions for diverse scenarios, including desert and off-shore regions, and it has earned wide recognition. In addition to maintaining BNEF Tier 1 status both for modules and storage, it was recently named in S&P Global Commodity Insights' premier list of Tier 1 Companies for PV modules and energy storage systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784269/Trophy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-vertex-n-shield-module-wins-comprehensive-reliability-award-from-tuv-rheinland-302569448.html

