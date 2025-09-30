BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Acquires New Dixie East Project East of Great Bear's Dixie Deposit Kinross Continues Drilling on BTU's Dixie Halo Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in the Dixie East property located 5.5 km to the east of the Kinross World Class Great Bear ("GBR") Dixie project, southeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

New Dixie East Project Acquisition (100% interest) Highlights:

Acquiring 100% interest in large land package just east of the Kinross Great Bear Dixie Project

Covers nearly 10 km of the east trending interpreted structural trends now known to host the World Class Great Bear Gold Dixie gold deposit and is virtually unexplored for LP Fault style gold mineralization

No drilling in the area of the new Dixie East project in the past 30 years and then only for base metals near east limit of the property

Similar geological units to those related to the GBR mineralization as well as similar deformation reported in limited drilling reported in the early 1990s

Felsic tuffs, sericite schists, quartz feldspar porphyry units, shearing, quartz veins and sulphide mineralization including reported zinc and copper values on and proximal to the Dixie East project claims

The main host at GBR Dixie, the LP Fault extension (Kinross latest public Presentation) shows the structure extending to the GBR east boundary and further east along trend to the Dixie East property. Other Properties in which BTU holds a royalty located are located within 4.5km to the west of the Dixie East project

Further updates will be provided as a geological model for Dixie East is developed.

Initial work planned to commence on approval of the transaction

Paul Wood, CEO, commented: "We are excited to have just acquired a new significant gold exploration project not far from the east end of the Great Bear project in an area that we think may include the easterly extension of some of the underexplored large-scale structures related to the LP Fault gold mineralization as well as other regional structures that have gold potential. We are also pleased to see Kinross making good progress on their initial drilling program on our Dixie Halo project and are looking forward to informing the market as results come in."

Terms of the Dixie East Transaction

In exchange for a 100% property interest in Dixie East, BTU has agreed to pay $26,400 cash, issue 500,000 BTU shares and grant a 1% NSR to the vendor on approval of the Transaction from the TSXV. The issued shares will be subject to normal course trading restrictions.

Kinross Drilling on BTU Option

The drill program is well underway and is planned to include approximately 8,000 metres on various target areas identified as priority locations for potential gold mineralization (See BTU press release of May 20,2025) https://www.btumetals.com/20250520-kinross-commences-8000m-drilling-program-on-btus-dixie-halo-property-adjacent-to-kinross-great-bear-project

Dixie East Project Location and Geological Context Showing Known and Interpreted Structural Features

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. BTU's primary assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario (optioned to Kinross) immediately adjacent to the Kinross Great Bear Project and its gold and critical minerals properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company continues to look to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has no debt and minimal property obligations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company is forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/btu-acquires-new-dixie-east-project-east-of-great-bears-dixie-deposit-kinross-co-1079847