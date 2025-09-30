

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $383.8 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $427.4 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $440.8 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $1.540 million from $1.318 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $383.8 Mln. vs. $427.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.540 Mln vs. $1.318 Mln last year.



