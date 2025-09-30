Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") is pleased to provide an overview of corporate activities across its portfolio of projects and investments.

ROAD holds a 55% equity interest in Ausvan Battery Metals Pty Ltd, which owns 100% of the Allaru Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia. The Allaru Vanadium Project consists of 8 licences, covering 1,584 km2 and hosting a large inferred JORC resource. Vanadium is a critical mineral in Canada, Australia, the US and European Union, based both on its existing use in steel and its growing usage in battery energy storage systems.

ROAD also owns 100% of the Leigh Creek Magnesium Project in South Australia, approximately 300 kilometres north of Adelaide. The Leigh Creek Magnesium Project has been the subject of detailed feasibility studies and hosts a substantial historical resource of cryptocrystalline magnesite, which can be heated in a kiln to make numerous intermediate magnesia products, or be made into magnesium metal. Magnesium is also a critical metal, both as a crucial alloy in aluminum, as well as steel and titanium production and also for die-casting of lightweight parts for industries such as automotive and aerospace. There are a number of promising new uses for magnesium, including as a replacement for lithium in mobile ion batteries.

In Quebec, ROAD owns 100% of the Wheeler copper gold project in the Labrador Trough area, approximately 150 km north of the city of Schefferville. Prospective for copper, gold as well as nickel, cobalt and PGEs, the Wheeler project covers a 25 kilometre east-west magnetic anomaly that is 1.5 km wide, with geochemical sampling anomalies throughout, along with historical high-grade copper drill results in the western portion of the project.

ROAD recently acquired 100% of the Bergslagen tungsten project in southern Sweden which covers a portfolio of exploration licences, with the most important covering the former-producing Yxsjoberg tungsten mine. Tungsten is another critical metal, noted for its high melting point and density and extreme hardness.

ROAD owns approximately 36% of Golcap Resources Corp., a CSE-listed mineral exploration company focused on the growing long duration energy storage sector, and in particular, vanadium. Golcap recently acquired the Vallan Vanadium-Titanium Project in southern Quebec, and notes the importance of both vanadium and titanium in global supply chains. Golcap also owns the Finland Gold Project, a collection of high-grade gold projects in southern Finland.

Mineral Road Discovery believes that high-quality mineral exploration targets in top-notch jurisdictions, focused on metals that are critical for the global economy makes for a compelling investment thesis.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. Mineral exploration is the first step in the global supply chains that enables society.

