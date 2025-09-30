Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health platform, today announced the launch of Phi GPT, an AI engine developed exclusively for clinical care pathways and powers a closed-ecosystem health companion built into the Company's Health Operating System (HOS).

Unlike platforms that depend on external AI providers, this companion - named Aiko - is primarily backed by proprietary, end-to-end integration, with core AI developed in-house and operating exclusively within MNDR's ecosystem, ensuring minimal reliance on third-party AI, data sharing, or outside integrations.

As a result, patient queries with Aiko - on such matters as medication adherence, preventive measures, and general health - remain private; never shared externally, visible to other users, or used to train outside models.

Via its access to secure patient data, Aiko consistently provides users with safe, accurate, warm, and empathetic step-by-step guidance tailored to each patient's needs - including patients who are unwell, elderly, or overwhelmed.

Aiko is also multilingual and simple to use, supporting multiple languages and underserved communities across Southeast Asia and multiple global markets.

"With Phi GPT powering Aiko, we are uniting science and empathy into a single lifelong health companion," said Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. "Patients will know Aiko as a trusted guide, while investors may soon witness Phi GPT as a proprietary, scalable AI engine likely to strengthen every revenue stream in MNDR's ecosystem."

MNDR's ownership and operation of Phi GPT, he added, reduces its costs and boosts its scalability.

Early feedback, he stated, from MNDR's user base indicates that Aiko's primary features are being well received. 70 percent of the companion's users reported that they prioritize empathetic, human-like interactions, while 65 percent said they want simple interfaces, and 80 percent seek personalized advice.

Market Opportunity:

Global Digital Health Market (2025E): $660B+

AI in Healthcare Market (2025E): $40B+, >35% CAGR

Primary Care & Teleconsults (Southeast Asia and United States focus): $200B+

Monetization Pathways:

Teleconsult Conversion

Chronic Care Subscriptions

Pharma & Diagnostics

Future IoT Integrations

Selective B2B Licensing

"MNDR's mission is bold but clear: to make healthcare as simple and natural as talking to a trusted friend," said Dr. Siaw. "With Phi GPT as its core and Aiko as its human-like companion, MNDR is building a fully integrated Health Operating System that will deliver telemedicine, diagnostics, and IoT care from cradle to grave, across Southeast Asia and beyond."

Dr. Siaw said the launch of Phi GPT, which began yesterday to a limited number of users, will be rolled out to all users in Singapore within the next two weeks and to all global users within the next month.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human - through technology. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

