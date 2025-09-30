Quail Conservation at Covia's Dividing Creek Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Northern Bobwhite Quail is a ground-dwelling bird that lives in grassland areas, and the population has declined in New Jersey due to changes in agricultural practices, loss of farmland, and young forest habitat.

Covia's Dividing Creek team has partnered with the South Jersey Quail Project for many years to improve deteriorated grasslands by planting protective cover and releasing quail on the property. Our property is perfect for the release of adult quail, which is part of the plan to save this native species. Birds are released here twice a year, in spring and fall, and we enjoy seeing them head off into the undergrowth to enjoy a better habitat.

-Brian Lenhart, Plant Manager (Dividing Creek)

