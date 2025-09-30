DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-Sep-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 30 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 109,507 Highest price paid per share: 126.60p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p 125.7345p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,617,212 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,617,212) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.7345p 109,507

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 605 124.00 08:15:33 00355254309TRLO1 XLON 614 124.00 08:32:07 00355260223TRLO1 XLON 654 124.00 08:40:56 00355262873TRLO1 XLON 292 124.20 08:48:05 00355265029TRLO1 XLON 369 124.20 08:48:05 00355265030TRLO1 XLON 618 124.00 08:49:31 00355265633TRLO1 XLON 607 124.40 09:20:07 00355277804TRLO1 XLON 33 124.40 09:20:07 00355277805TRLO1 XLON 635 124.40 09:36:23 00355287665TRLO1 XLON 546 124.80 09:47:02 00355292363TRLO1 XLON 633 124.80 09:47:02 00355292364TRLO1 XLON 227 125.20 09:58:55 00355297453TRLO1 XLON 399 125.20 09:58:55 00355297454TRLO1 XLON 84 125.20 09:58:55 00355297455TRLO1 XLON 289 125.20 10:01:30 00355298422TRLO1 XLON 316 125.20 10:01:30 00355298423TRLO1 XLON 659 125.40 10:48:50 00355326392TRLO1 XLON 538 125.60 10:49:37 00355327059TRLO1 XLON 663 125.60 11:04:52 00355332298TRLO1 XLON 663 125.40 11:05:03 00355332306TRLO1 XLON 345 125.60 11:05:03 00355332307TRLO1 XLON 136 125.60 11:06:13 00355332343TRLO1 XLON 663 125.40 11:08:26 00355332388TRLO1 XLON 1045 126.40 11:11:07 00355332535TRLO1 XLON 1114 126.40 11:11:07 00355332536TRLO1 XLON 3203 126.40 11:11:07 00355332537TRLO1 XLON 629 126.00 11:11:07 00355332538TRLO1 XLON 639 125.80 11:12:34 00355332675TRLO1 XLON 155 125.80 11:12:43 00355332680TRLO1 XLON 392 125.80 11:12:43 00355332681TRLO1 XLON 130 125.80 11:13:03 00355332697TRLO1 XLON 130 125.80 11:14:22 00355332754TRLO1 XLON 531 125.80 11:14:22 00355332755TRLO1 XLON 470 125.80 11:20:33 00355332999TRLO1 XLON 105 126.00 11:36:55 00355333863TRLO1 XLON 661 126.60 11:59:15 00355335523TRLO1 XLON 648 126.60 12:02:01 00355335644TRLO1 XLON 610 126.40 12:02:02 00355335646TRLO1 XLON 16 126.40 12:02:02 00355335647TRLO1 XLON 600 126.40 12:02:10 00355335665TRLO1 XLON 100 126.40 12:02:22 00355335667TRLO1 XLON 619 126.20 12:19:12 00355336218TRLO1 XLON 636 125.80 12:20:08 00355336264TRLO1 XLON 92 126.00 12:40:05 00355337328TRLO1 XLON 610 126.00 12:40:16 00355337344TRLO1 XLON 1238 126.00 12:40:16 00355337345TRLO1 XLON 866 126.00 12:40:16 00355337346TRLO1 XLON 742 126.20 12:40:16 00355337347TRLO1 XLON 553 126.40 13:07:07 00355338995TRLO1 XLON 56 126.40 13:07:07 00355338996TRLO1 XLON 608 126.40 13:07:07 00355338997TRLO1 XLON 22 126.40 13:07:11 00355339002TRLO1 XLON 1072 126.40 13:07:11 00355339003TRLO1 XLON 169 126.40 13:07:14 00355339008TRLO1 XLON 1159 126.40 13:07:14 00355339009TRLO1 XLON 627 126.20 13:07:14 00355339010TRLO1 XLON 25000 126.40 13:08:02 00355339032TRLO1 XLON 624 126.00 13:09:01 00355339069TRLO1 XLON 239 126.00 13:11:05 00355339119TRLO1 XLON 60 125.60 13:34:58 00355340138TRLO1 XLON 60 125.60 13:34:58 00355340139TRLO1 XLON 60 126.20 13:53:29 00355341357TRLO1 XLON 585 126.00 13:54:42 00355341407TRLO1 XLON 60 126.00 13:54:42 00355341408TRLO1 XLON 601 125.80 13:55:01 00355341418TRLO1 XLON 34 125.80 13:55:01 00355341419TRLO1 XLON 607 125.80 14:01:55 00355341747TRLO1 XLON 296 126.00 14:12:40 00355342210TRLO1 XLON 25000 126.00 14:16:45 00355342526TRLO1 XLON 118 126.00 14:17:13 00355342554TRLO1 XLON 270 126.00 14:17:19 00355342556TRLO1 XLON 615 125.80 14:19:10 00355342744TRLO1 XLON 1 125.80 14:19:10 00355342745TRLO1 XLON 1270 125.60 14:19:29 00355342769TRLO1 XLON 47 125.80 14:20:50 00355342856TRLO1 XLON 983 125.60 14:21:10 00355342878TRLO1 XLON 73 125.80 14:21:27 00355342895TRLO1 XLON 641 125.60 14:23:52 00355343063TRLO1 XLON 608 125.40 14:49:29 00355346445TRLO1 XLON 3685 125.40 14:49:29 00355346446TRLO1 XLON 618 125.20 14:49:37 00355346466TRLO1 XLON 617 125.00 14:50:01 00355346539TRLO1 XLON 117 125.00 14:50:01 00355346540TRLO1 XLON 522 125.00 14:50:01 00355346541TRLO1 XLON 1112 125.00 14:54:37 00355347292TRLO1 XLON 13 125.00 14:54:37 00355347293TRLO1 XLON 1091 124.80 14:54:37 00355347294TRLO1 XLON 574 124.80 14:54:37 00355347295TRLO1 XLON 590 124.80 14:54:37 00355347296TRLO1 XLON 399 124.80 14:55:01 00355347336TRLO1 XLON 5 124.80 14:55:01 00355347337TRLO1 XLON 610 124.60 14:57:57 00355347609TRLO1 XLON 29 124.60 14:57:57 00355347610TRLO1 XLON 66 124.60 15:00:46 00355347940TRLO1 XLON 404 124.60 15:00:49 00355347942TRLO1 XLON 4 124.60 15:00:49 00355347943TRLO1 XLON 399 124.40 15:02:00 00355348094TRLO1 XLON 1249 124.40 15:02:00 00355348095TRLO1 XLON 4 124.40 15:02:00 00355348096TRLO1 XLON 1225 124.20 15:02:00 00355348097TRLO1 XLON 1286 124.00 15:02:14 00355348119TRLO1 XLON 642 124.00 15:02:14 00355348120TRLO1 XLON 131 124.00 15:02:53 00355348155TRLO1 XLON 1000 124.00 15:02:53 00355348156TRLO1 XLON 18 124.00 15:02:53 00355348157TRLO1 XLON 855 123.80 15:03:12 00355348178TRLO1 XLON 394 123.80 15:30:00 00355350046TRLO1 XLON 95 124.20 15:59:25 00355351755TRLO1 XLON 138 124.20 16:06:43 00355352274TRLO1 XLON 2928 124.20 16:06:43 00355352275TRLO1 XLON

