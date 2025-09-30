Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Sep-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

30 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  30 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         109,507 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
                           125.7345p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,617,212 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,617,212) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.7345p                       109,507

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             124.00          08:15:33         00355254309TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.00          08:32:07         00355260223TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.00          08:40:56         00355262873TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             124.20          08:48:05         00355265029TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             124.20          08:48:05         00355265030TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.00          08:49:31         00355265633TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             124.40          09:20:07         00355277804TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              124.40          09:20:07         00355277805TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             124.40          09:36:23         00355287665TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             124.80          09:47:02         00355292363TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             124.80          09:47:02         00355292364TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             125.20          09:58:55         00355297453TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             125.20          09:58:55         00355297454TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              125.20          09:58:55         00355297455TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             125.20          10:01:30         00355298422TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             125.20          10:01:30         00355298423TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.40          10:48:50         00355326392TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             125.60          10:49:37         00355327059TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             125.60          11:04:52         00355332298TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             125.40          11:05:03         00355332306TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             125.60          11:05:03         00355332307TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             125.60          11:06:13         00355332343TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             125.40          11:08:26         00355332388TRLO1     XLON 
 
1045             126.40          11:11:07         00355332535TRLO1     XLON 
 
1114             126.40          11:11:07         00355332536TRLO1     XLON 
 
3203             126.40          11:11:07         00355332537TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             126.00          11:11:07         00355332538TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             125.80          11:12:34         00355332675TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             125.80          11:12:43         00355332680TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             125.80          11:12:43         00355332681TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             125.80          11:13:03         00355332697TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             125.80          11:14:22         00355332754TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             125.80          11:14:22         00355332755TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             125.80          11:20:33         00355332999TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             126.00          11:36:55         00355333863TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             126.60          11:59:15         00355335523TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             126.60          12:02:01         00355335644TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.40          12:02:02         00355335646TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              126.40          12:02:02         00355335647TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             126.40          12:02:10         00355335665TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             126.40          12:02:22         00355335667TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             126.20          12:19:12         00355336218TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             125.80          12:20:08         00355336264TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              126.00          12:40:05         00355337328TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.00          12:40:16         00355337344TRLO1     XLON 
 
1238             126.00          12:40:16         00355337345TRLO1     XLON 
 
866             126.00          12:40:16         00355337346TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             126.20          12:40:16         00355337347TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             126.40          13:07:07         00355338995TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              126.40          13:07:07         00355338996TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             126.40          13:07:07         00355338997TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              126.40          13:07:11         00355339002TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             126.40          13:07:11         00355339003TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             126.40          13:07:14         00355339008TRLO1     XLON 
 
1159             126.40          13:07:14         00355339009TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.20          13:07:14         00355339010TRLO1     XLON 
 
25000            126.40          13:08:02         00355339032TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.00          13:09:01         00355339069TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             126.00          13:11:05         00355339119TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              125.60          13:34:58         00355340138TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              125.60          13:34:58         00355340139TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              126.20          13:53:29         00355341357TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             126.00          13:54:42         00355341407TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              126.00          13:54:42         00355341408TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             125.80          13:55:01         00355341418TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              125.80          13:55:01         00355341419TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             125.80          14:01:55         00355341747TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             126.00          14:12:40         00355342210TRLO1     XLON 
 
25000            126.00          14:16:45         00355342526TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             126.00          14:17:13         00355342554TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             126.00          14:17:19         00355342556TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             125.80          14:19:10         00355342744TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              125.80          14:19:10         00355342745TRLO1     XLON 
 
1270             125.60          14:19:29         00355342769TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              125.80          14:20:50         00355342856TRLO1     XLON 
 
983             125.60          14:21:10         00355342878TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              125.80          14:21:27         00355342895TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             125.60          14:23:52         00355343063TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             125.40          14:49:29         00355346445TRLO1     XLON 
 
3685             125.40          14:49:29         00355346446TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             125.20          14:49:37         00355346466TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             125.00          14:50:01         00355346539TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             125.00          14:50:01         00355346540TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             125.00          14:50:01         00355346541TRLO1     XLON 
 
1112             125.00          14:54:37         00355347292TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              125.00          14:54:37         00355347293TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             124.80          14:54:37         00355347294TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             124.80          14:54:37         00355347295TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.80          14:54:37         00355347296TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             124.80          14:55:01         00355347336TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              124.80          14:55:01         00355347337TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.60          14:57:57         00355347609TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              124.60          14:57:57         00355347610TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.60          15:00:46         00355347940TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             124.60          15:00:49         00355347942TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              124.60          15:00:49         00355347943TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             124.40          15:02:00         00355348094TRLO1     XLON 
 
1249             124.40          15:02:00         00355348095TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              124.40          15:02:00         00355348096TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             124.20          15:02:00         00355348097TRLO1     XLON 
 
1286             124.00          15:02:14         00355348119TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             124.00          15:02:14         00355348120TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             124.00          15:02:53         00355348155TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             124.00          15:02:53         00355348156TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              124.00          15:02:53         00355348157TRLO1     XLON 
 
855             123.80          15:03:12         00355348178TRLO1     XLON 
 
394             123.80          15:30:00         00355350046TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              124.20          15:59:25         00355351755TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             124.20          16:06:43         00355352274TRLO1     XLON 
 
2928             124.20          16:06:43         00355352275TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403717 
EQS News ID:  2206284 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
