Smith-Midland Secures Over $4 Million Barrier Rental Contract for I-64 Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today that its concrete highway barrier rental division, Concrete Safety Systems (CSS), has been selected to provide more than $4 million of J-J Hooks MASH barrier to the I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes project in New Kent County, Virginia.

CSS is providing precast concrete barrier and crash cushions for the Gap B portion of the ongoing I-64 widening project, which is expanding the Interstate between Central Virginia and Hampton Roads from two to three lanes through 2026.

"We are pleased that Concrete Safety Systems has been chosen to continue providing concrete barrier for the I-64 Expansion in Virginia. This contract continues our long-standing role in supporting this expansion project, and reflects both the proven reliability of our J-J Hooks® barrier system and the dedication of our team to delivering safe and efficient solutions for critical infrastructure improvements across the Commonwealth," said Matthew Smith, President of Concrete Safety Systems.

Working again with Shirley Contracting Company and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the CSS team is demonstrating its expertise by efficiently delivering and installing up to 4,800 linear feet of J-J Hooks precast barrier in a single overnight shift, supporting safe and timely progress on this major infrastructure project.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

