Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 18:08
15,260 Euro
+0,30 % +0,045
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 00:46 Uhr
138 Leser
Tenaris SA: Tenaris completes USD600 million First Tranche of its Share Buyback Program

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today the completion of the first USD600 million tranche of its USD1.2 billion Share Buyback Program announced on June 6, 2025 (the "Program").

During this first tranche, which ran from June 9, 2025, to (and including) September 30, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 33,059,955 ordinary shares, representing 3.08% of its total issued share capital, for a total consideration of €516,588,880, or approximately USD600 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the 33,059,955 ordinary shares that the Company bought in the first tranche of the Program are held in treasury.

Tenaris intends to cancel all treasury shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
