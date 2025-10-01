

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Residential developer Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) announced medium-term targets including UK completions of 14,000, a group operating profit margin of 16%-18%, and a group return on net operating assets greater than 20%.



In the nine weeks to September 28, 2025, the net private sales rate was 0.65 per outlet per week, or 0.64 excluding bulk deals, with a cancellation rate of 16%.



As of the week ended 28 September 2025, the total order book value stood at 2.123 billion pounds, excluding joint ventures. This compared to 2.153 billion pounds in the equivalent period in 2024. The order book represents 7,223 homes, down from 7,709 homes in the same period last year, with 73% of units exchanged in both years.



The company said it remains on track to deliver our full year 2025 guidance range of 10,400 to 10,800 UK completions, excluding JVs, and it continues to expect to deliver full year Group operating profit of about 424 million pounds.



The company noted that it is currently operating from 215 outlets, compared to 207 outlets in the same period in 2024. By the end of 2025, the company expects the number of outlets to be between 210 and 215, compared to 213 as of 31 December 2024.



