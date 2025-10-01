Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A2P5V2 | ISIN: SE0005454873
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
Nanologica AB: Nanologica AB (publ) Enters the Insulin Market in China

Nanologica has entered the insulin market in China with an order of approximately SEK 2 million for the company's silica-based purification media NLAB Saga®. The customer is an insulin manufacturer and the order relates to evaluation of NLAB Saga® on a production scale.

This is Nanologica's first order regarding evaluation of NLAB Saga® for insulin manufacturing on the Chinese market. Nanologica's team has worked with this customer for a few years and the customer has now acknowledged Nanologica's products and expertise and are now moving forward to evaluate NLAB Saga® on a manufacturing scale with the purpose of including it in its manufacturing.

"After having received a number of orders regarding NLAB Saga® for the production of GLP-1 analogues, it is now very gratifying to receive this order for insulin production. Initially, we built our case and our production line to be able to supply silica to insulin manufacturers. This order is a big step in the right direction and indicates that we will be able to sell our various product types and not just the one generally used for purification of GLP-1 analogues. Our team has done a tremendous job with this customer who is now opening up for changing their process as they see we can help them lower their manufacturing costs. We have the now requested product type in stock and we will thus be able to deliver immediately against this order", comments Nanologica's CEO Andreas Bhagwani.

The order value is approximately SEK 2 million at today's exchange rate and will be delivered immediately.

For further information, please contact
Johanna Johansson
Director IR, Communications and Marketing
johanna.johansson@nanologica.com
+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)
Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

This information is information that Nanologica AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-01 09:55 CEST.

