Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") and Southern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: SMP) ("Southern Empire") are pleased to announce that they have agreed to close Southern Empire's acquisition of the 1,750-hectare Pedro Gold Project (Pedro) in Durango State, Mexico.

Pursuant to amendments of the original Option Agreement (see Commander's news release of July 27, 2021), Southern Empire will now, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, acquire a 100% interest in the Pedro mineral tenements by acquiring a 100% beneficial interest in Minera BRG, S.A. de C.V. (the Mexican subsidiary of Enduro that owns Pedro) by issuing to Enduro 2,000,000 common shares of Southern Empire and committing to a future milestone payment of $2,000,000 upon commencement of commercial production. Enduro retains a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest with no buydown provision.

The Project is considered a non-core asset, with Enduro's focus being on its Newmont Lake Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Restructuring the earn in agreement paves the way for activity to recommence at the Project, following a number of years of inactivity as a result of uncertainty in Mexican mining legislation and weak market conditions, both of which are now much improved.

The Pedro Gold Project is located 80 km from Torreon, Mexico, in the northeastern part of the state of Durango and approximately 30 km west of the town of Mapimi. At Pedro, a gold exploration target is outlined at surface by a gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly (greater than 10 parts per billion) with dimensions of 4,000 metres by 1,000 metres. Outcrop exposure comprises prominent hematite-stained, silica-rich ridges of angular chalcedony fragments and silicified sedimentary rocks within a coarse breccia. Historical sampling of these exposed zones returned gold values (in rock) ranging from background levels to a maximum of 2.3 ppm (58 samples greater than 0.25 ppm Au and 11 greater than one ppm Au). IP geophysics defined zones of elevated chargeability and has identified discreet deep features. Southern Empire completed 856.3 metres of core drilling at Pedro Gold in 2022, returning a best interval of 15.23 m grading 0.577 grams/tonne gold (g/t Au) in hole P22-03. Trace element association, alteration and regional setting indicate a possible "Carlin-style" mineral system.

Granting of Options

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3.69 million incentive stock options to certain officers and directors in accordance with Enduro's equity incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.155 and will expire five years from the date of their issuance. Grant of the options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

QA/QC Data Verification Statement

Historical samples mentioned in this release were prepared and analyzed at various times by ALS Chemex at its labs in Chihuahua, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada. See Commander's news dated September 16, 2012, and July 2, 2014 (historical drill results) posted on SEDAR+ under Bearing Lithium, and news dated February 19th, 2020 and March 30th, 2021 and July 27, 2021 for Commander Resources for QA/QC details. Drilling samples by Southern Empire were analyzed through the ALS Geochemistry preparation lab facility in Chihuahua, Chihuahua State, Mexico which were then shipped by ALS to its North Vancouver, British Columbia facility for gold and multielement analysis (see Commander and Southern Empire release dated April 27, 2022 for QA/QC details).

Qualified person

Mr. Cameron, P.Geo., is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

