

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM), Wednesday announced its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2026, ensuring cost predictability and benefit consistency to help members with their healthcare needs.



The plans are designed to be straightforward and stress-free, making it easier for members to understand and use their benefits.



All Humana non-special needs Medicare Advantage plans include dental, vision and hearing coverage; $0 copays for covered preventive dental services; and $0 copays for in-network preventive services.



Meanwhile, All Humana's Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans include $0 copays for preventive services; $0 copays for covered vaccinations; care management support to manage complex chronic conditions; and dental, vision and hearing coverage.



The company's Medicare Advantage plans now also covers preventive and diagnostic screenings for breast cancer, colon cancer and bone density at no additional cost.



All Humana Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members have the option to use CenterWell Pharmacy, a home delivery pharmacy.



Looking ahead, Humana plans to have Medicare Advantage plan offerings in 46 states and Washington, D.C. in 2026. Also, new plan types will be available in four states and 177 counties.



Additionally, the company will introduce benefits to support members with End-Stage Renal Disease or Chronic Kidney Condition on certain non-special needs Medicare Advantage plans in Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia.



In the pre-market hours, HUM is trading at $258.58, down 0.69 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



