Cubic Defense: Cubic Rebrands Advanced Communications System to Vector

Strategic evolution for Cubic Secure Communications (SCOM) improves communications solutions for today's operational environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in secure communications, has announced the rebrand of its Halo communications system to Cubic® Vector, marking a significant evolution in its product line. This change reflects Cubic's expanded commitment to delivering scalable, modular via open standards, and high-performance multi-orbit vendor agnostic satellite communications solutions tailored to the needs of modern defense and aerospace operations.

"Vector represents a major step forward in our mission to support Warfighters at the edge across the entire connected battlespace," said Dan Moran, Vice President and General Manager of SCOM at Cubic. "With its ultra-low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP), multi-band, multi-link, and multi-orbit capabilities, Vector is engineered to meet the dynamic communication demands of today's operational environments."

The newly branded Vector system offers a modem-agnostic antenna-only solution. Vector enables unmatched scalability and flexibility to provide Warfighters with resilient data transport in highly contested electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) threat environments. Vector introduces four distinct variants designed to meet diverse mission requirements:

Line of Sight (LOS): Supports air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

SATCOM - Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS): Enables robust satellite communications for aircraft, ground, and maritime platforms.

Hybrid LOS/BLOS: Provides both LOS and BLOS connectivity for ground stations in a single panel.

Digital Backend: Integrates Cubic's advanced digital beam forming capabilities into third-party antennas.

The rebrand reflects Cubic's strategic focus on future-forward vision and technological innovation. To learn more about Cubic SCOM products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-rebrands-advanced-communications-system-to-vectortm-1080195