Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Partners with OneReach.ai to Supercharge Its Platform with Cutting-Edge AI Agent Capabilities

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that the company has added OneReach.ai, a leading AI Agent Platform provider, to its Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program. The EVP Program is an initiative that aligns best-in-class technology partners to accelerate innovation.

Agentic AI is the new frontier of workflow automation, and this partnership will enable the Crexendo platform licensees to create additional revenue opportunities by offering AI Agents as part of their software solutions to end-user customers. The OneReach.ai Generative Studio X (GSX) Platform comprises a complete agent runtime environment enabling users to design, train, test, deploy, monitor, optimize, and orchestrate AI agents at scale.

Incorporating GSX into the Crexendo platform will enable end-users to create and operate their own AI agents, which can be trained on various customizable skills to enhance customer experience, boost employee productivity, and streamline operations. The partnership will enable service providers to introduce agentic AI workflow automation to Crexendo's user base of over 300,000 companies and over 6 million end-users worldwide.

"Crexendo is leading the way in cloud communications innovation by integrating the latest AI technology into our software platform, and adding a leading provider like OneReach to our EVP Program will further expand our platform's AI capabilities", said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chairman and CEO. "By leveraging GSX in our platform, Crexendo will enable our platform licensees to offer the latest agentic AI features to their customers and increase revenue opportunities as a result. I'm excited about the AI innovations emerging in our platform from OneReach's participation in the EVP Program."

"Crexendo and OneReach.ai have partnered via the Crexendo Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program to deliver robust and secure Agentic AI-powered automation solutions to Crexendo customers. With a seamless integration between OneReach.ai GSX and Crexendo platforms, this partnership empowers Crexendo customers to utilize intelligent, orchestrated AI agents for creating increased revenue opportunities and delivering enhanced customer experiences -all while maintaining the highest industry standards for enterprise data security and privacy", said Robb Wilson, CEO at OneReach.ai.

Additional information on the OneReach partnership and the EVP Program will be shared at Crexendo's upcoming User Group Meeting (UGM) in Miami this October, where the industry's leading service providers and technology partners come together to shape the future of cloud communications.

Through the Crexendo EVP Ecosystem, service providers gain access to industry-leading partners who drive innovation and reinforce flexibility, reliability, and growth. By uniting solutions that complement Crexendo's portfolio, the program empowers providers to deliver greater customer value while accelerating success in competitive markets. With every addition to the EVP Ecosystem, Crexendo continues to raise the standard for innovation and provider choice.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About OneReach.ai

OneReach.ai is a leading AI Agent Platform provider recognized by major industry analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. The OneReach.ai Generative Studio X (GSX) Platform comprises a complete agent runtime environment enabling users to design, train, test, deploy, monitor, optimize, and orchestrate AI agents at scale. The OneReach.ai GSX Platform is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and is widely adopted by leading organizations across healthcare, retail, finance, and telecommunications industries for workflow & process automation, and for elevating employee and customer experiences. Learn more at OneReach.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) leading the way in cloud communications innovation by integrating the latest AI technology into its software platform, and adding a leading provider like OneReach to its EVP Program will further expand the platform's AI capabilities; (ii) leveraging GSX in its platform, the Company will enable its platform licensees to offer the latest agentic AI features to their customers and increase revenue opportunities as a result; (iii) being excited about the AI innovations emerging in the platform from OneReach's participation in the EVP Program; (iv) believing that the Company and OneReach.ai have partnered via the Crexendo Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program to deliver robust and secure Agentic AI-powered automation solutions to the Company customers and (v) believing that with a seamless integration between OneReach.ai GSX and the Companies platforms, the partnership empowers company customers to utilize intelligent, orchestrated AI agents for creating increased revenue opportunities and delivering enhanced customer experiences -all while maintaining the highest industry standards for enterprise data security and privacy.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

