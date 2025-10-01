A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Secures Additional Retail Media Milestone with Lego Adds Commission-Based Revenue Stream

Smart Retail Technology Company Expands Customer Experience and Monetization with Retail Media across 5,000 Smart Carts

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced an agreement to advertise Lego products in Israel, marking an additional milestone in the company's rapidly expanding retail media strategy. Unlike many retail media platforms that rely solely on ad impressions, this agreement also provides Cust2Mate with commissions on every completed transaction-unlocking a powerful dual revenue stream that maximizes long-term value.

This latest deal represents Cust2Mate's third retail media partnership in just three weeks, underscoring the surging interest from leading brands in leveraging Cust2Mate's next-generation smart carts to connect directly with shoppers.

This agreement brings the brand directly to customers during their grocery trips, turning ordinary shopping into interactive experiences. Each campaign, which will feature QR codes and shoppable links for Lego products, will run across up to 5,000 carts at Yochananof, Israel's top supermarket chain, driving purchases directly to the toy chain's websites and apps.

The multi-year partnership not only reinforces Cust2Mate's leadership in retail media monetization but also introduces significant new revenue opportunities. In addition to guaranteed minimum payments built into the contract, Cust2Mate will generate revenue from a cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) model and receive commissions on every completed transaction - further amplifying the long-term value of this collaboration.

Data and analytics from smart carts deliver unparalleled in-store insights, creating valuable first-party data at a time when third-party cookies are disappearing. This agreement to advertise Lego products follows additional landmark partnerships with Toys "R" Us Israel and The Red Pirate, further cementing Cust2Mate's smart carts as indispensable hubs that combine shopper convenience with powerful retail media capabilities.

"This agreement allows us to continue to expand our smart cart marketplace that transcends traditional advertising, driving recurring revenue for ourselves and our partners" said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "Smart cart retail media is rapidly emerging as one of the most powerful and fastest-growing channels in global digital advertising, and we are thrilled to have closed this deal to advertise Lego products and to continue revolutionizing our smart cart."

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp, please visit www.cust2mate.com/

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

