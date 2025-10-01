HSBC U.S. Head of International Wealth, Premier, and Private Banking Racquel Oden today announced that Jeff Papa has been named U.S. Head of Distribution for Wealth, Premier and Private Banking, a newly created role that will lead the bank's sales teams and drive client growth through the entire coverage of the wealth management spectrum, including Premier and Private Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001551537/en/

Jeff Papa has been named HSBC U.S. Head of Distribution for Wealth, Premier and Private Banking, a newly created role that will lead the bank's sales teams and drive client growth through the entire coverage of the wealth management spectrum.

"Jeff's experience in wealth management will be an invaluable asset to HSBC as he leads our advisory teams in delivering exceptional service to our clients who work and live in the U.S. and abroad," said Racquel. "We aim to be the international bank of choice for affluent and private bank clients, supporting their personal and family banking needs."

Jeff has over 25 years of wealth management experience at JP Morgan Chase, most recently serving as Managing Director and Regional Director of the Consumer Bank Manhattan. He received both a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University in Ohio. He currently serves on the boards of the New York City Mayor's Job Council and the New York City Five Boroughs Work Force Development Council.

"I'm honored to be joining HSBC in this new position," said Jeff Papa. "The bank is recognized around the world for supporting individuals and families with their financial goals, and I'm excited to help shape what's next for our clients."

Following the acquisition of First Republic, Jeff and his team led the launch of JP Morgan Financial Centers throughout New York, aimed at serving affluent clients. Jeff also served on the national Operating Committee for Affluent Banking. Throughout his career at JP Morgan Chase, he was based in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Cleveland, where he led major wealth and banking operations across 11 different states. Jeff will report directly to Racquel Oden.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001551537/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Matt Kozar

U.S. Head of Wealth Communications

matt.kozar@us.hsbc.com