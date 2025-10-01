HSBC proudly announces that Racquel Oden has been named one of American Banker's 2025 Most Powerful Women in Finance, a prestigious recognition that celebrates Racquel's outstanding leadership, vision, and impact in shaping the future of the financial industry.

As U.S. Head of International Wealth and Private Banking at HSBC, Racquel has demonstrated a commitment to supporting clients and innovation within the banking sector. With a career spanning three decades in financial services, her leadership has influenced strategic growth initiatives and helped redefine how banks support clients and the communities they serve.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such incredibly talented women," said Racquel. "This award also reflects the teams who have supported me throughout my career. I remain committed to paving the way for the next generation of leaders in banking."

Racquel chairs the board of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which provides scholarships and support to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the U.S., ensuring that these schools are also plugged into corporate recruiting. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Apollo Theater, New York City's Prep for Prep, The New York City Police Foundation. She has a master's in business administration from Hampton University and a bachelor's degree in political science from James Madison University.

Now in its 23rd year, American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking initiative honors the executives shaping the future of financial services. The Finance list specifically spotlights women leading high-impact businesses within investment, trading, advisory, and asset management functions those navigating complexity with strategic vision and delivering measurable results.

Honorees will be recognized during The Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference Gala, taking place October 21-23, 2025, in New York City. In addition to the Gala celebration, Finance honorees will participate in a private Honoree Roundtable and take part in panels and leadership sessions during the weeklong conference.

To learn more about the Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference and the women profiled in the various rankings, visit the website: https://the-most-powerful-women-in-banking.americanbanker.com

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA.

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns innovation, transformation and disruption, technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay informed drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

