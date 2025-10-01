

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Elon Musk announced that his artificial intelligence startup X.AI Corp., doing business as xAI, is creating Grokipedia, an AI-driven alternative to Wikipedia, powered by the company's Grok AI chatbot.



In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, 'We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.'



Musk announced about Grokipedia in response to David Sacks, who criticised that Wikipedia is hopelessly biased.



Musk reportedly has been a vocal critic of Wikipedia and has questioned its developer Wikimedia, a non-profit foundation, about its funding and left-leaning bias.



xAI, founded by Musk in March 2023, competes with AI developers OpenAI, Google, Meta, and others. The firm had unveiled its first flagship AI chatbot technology named Grok in November 2023, which competed with OpenAI's highly popular Generative AI chatbot ChatGPT. Earlier this year, it had officially launched its latest AI chatbot, Grok-3.



Meanwhile, xAI in late September agreed with the U.S. General Services Administration to sell Grok Chatbot to federal agencies at a steep reduction of 42 cents for 18 months of access.



xAI was also chosen for a $200 million Pentagon contract to supply AI tools for defense, joining Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI.



