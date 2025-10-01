SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy publishes information document regarding the company's fully guaranteed rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, ISRAEL, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE IS UNLAWFUL OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech", the "Company" or the "Group") publishes an information document (the "Information Document") regarding the Company's fully guaranteed rights issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 329 million (the "Rights Issue"), as resolved by the board of directors on 29 August 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting in the Company on 30 September 2025. The Information Document has today been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available at the Company's website.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared the Information Document in accordance with article 1.4 first subparagraph (db) and annex IX to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

Soltech today announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website www.soltechenergy.com/en.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Last day of trading in the share with the right to receive subscription rights 30 September 2025

First day of trading in the share without the right to receive subscription rights 1 October 2025

Record date for the right to receive subscription rights 2 October 2025

Trading in subscription rights 6 - 15 October 2025

Subscription period 6 - 20 October 2025

Trading in paid subscribed shares (Sw. Betalda tecknade aktier) 6 - 29 October 2025

Estimated day for announcement of preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue 21 October 2025

Estimated day for announcement of final outcome of the Rights Issue 23 October 2025

The Company's interim report for the period January-September 2025 will be published on 25 November 2025.

Advisors

SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner and Snellman Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.[1]

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Hahne, CEO, Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

E-mail: patrik.hahne@soltechenergy.com

Phone: 073 518 51 66

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:15 PM CEST on 1 October 2025.

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Soltech in any jurisdiction, neither from Soltech nor from someone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 (db) of the Prospectus Regulation. The information document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation and is available on the Company's website.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information contained in this announcement relating to the Rights Issue is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige ("SB1 Markets") is acting for Soltech in connection with the Rights Issue and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than Soltech for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Rights Issue or any other matter referred to herein. SB1 Markets is not liable to anyone else for providing the protection provided to their customers or for providing advice in connection with the Rights Issue or anything else mentioned herein.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public Rights Issue of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zeeland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the Group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the Group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market's rule book for issuers.

[1] Swedbank AB (publ) previously acted Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in the Rights Issue. As from 1 September 2025, SB1 Markets, filial i Sverige has taken over that role.

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

Soltech Energy