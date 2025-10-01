DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Oct-2025 / 16:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 1 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 99,558 Highest price paid per share: 125.00p Lowest price paid per share: 120.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.8670p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,517,714 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,517,714) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.8670p 99,558

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 605 125.00 08:03:53 00355408699TRLO1 XLON 641 123.20 08:11:16 00355411066TRLO1 XLON 7500 123.60 09:04:30 00355432805TRLO1 XLON 652 123.20 09:10:24 00355436336TRLO1 XLON 631 122.60 09:27:31 00355446695TRLO1 XLON 186 122.80 09:37:22 00355451972TRLO1 XLON 454 122.80 09:37:22 00355451973TRLO1 XLON 250 123.00 09:37:27 00355452000TRLO1 XLON 922 123.00 09:37:27 00355452001TRLO1 XLON 665 122.80 09:38:41 00355452622TRLO1 XLON 419 122.80 09:44:24 00355456171TRLO1 XLON 161 122.80 09:44:24 00355456172TRLO1 XLON 164 122.80 09:44:38 00355456321TRLO1 XLON 847 123.00 09:44:51 00355456443TRLO1 XLON 237 123.00 09:44:51 00355456444TRLO1 XLON 273 123.00 09:44:51 00355456445TRLO1 XLON 1478 123.00 09:44:51 00355456446TRLO1 XLON 438 123.00 09:44:51 00355456447TRLO1 XLON 78 123.00 09:44:51 00355456448TRLO1 XLON 39 122.80 09:48:25 00355458382TRLO1 XLON 576 122.80 09:48:25 00355458383TRLO1 XLON 142 123.00 09:48:25 00355458384TRLO1 XLON 615 122.80 09:48:25 00355458385TRLO1 XLON 215 122.40 10:07:42 00355469966TRLO1 XLON 52 122.80 10:07:42 00355469967TRLO1 XLON 799 123.00 10:07:42 00355469968TRLO1 XLON 325 123.00 10:07:42 00355469969TRLO1 XLON 596 123.00 10:07:42 00355469970TRLO1 XLON 596 123.00 10:07:42 00355469971TRLO1 XLON 1330 123.00 10:07:42 00355469972TRLO1 XLON 161 123.00 10:07:42 00355469973TRLO1 XLON 91 123.00 10:07:57 00355470152TRLO1 XLON 182 123.00 10:07:57 00355470153TRLO1 XLON 76 123.20 10:08:22 00355470461TRLO1 XLON 917 123.20 10:08:22 00355470462TRLO1 XLON 395 123.20 10:08:22 00355470463TRLO1 XLON 615 123.00 10:08:22 00355470464TRLO1 XLON 650 122.80 10:08:22 00355470465TRLO1 XLON 72 122.80 10:18:15 00355475837TRLO1 XLON 274 122.80 10:18:15 00355475838TRLO1 XLON 109 122.80 10:18:30 00355475977TRLO1 XLON 650 122.60 10:36:27 00355486377TRLO1 XLON 3534 122.60 10:36:27 00355486378TRLO1 XLON 161 122.60 10:36:27 00355486379TRLO1 XLON 646 122.60 10:36:37 00355486476TRLO1 XLON 635 122.40 10:37:16 00355486916TRLO1 XLON 2790 122.40 10:37:16 00355486917TRLO1 XLON 661 122.20 10:37:16 00355486918TRLO1 XLON 274 122.20 10:37:31 00355487105TRLO1 XLON 388 122.20 10:37:31 00355487106TRLO1 XLON 606 122.20 10:37:51 00355487332TRLO1 XLON 134 123.20 11:01:36 00355508441TRLO1 XLON 91 123.20 11:02:04 00355508465TRLO1 XLON 298 123.20 11:17:54 00355509346TRLO1 XLON 364 123.20 11:20:08 00355509464TRLO1 XLON 298 123.20 11:20:08 00355509465TRLO1 XLON 191 123.40 11:20:08 00355509466TRLO1 XLON 981 123.40 11:20:09 00355509467TRLO1 XLON 606 123.20 11:21:57 00355509573TRLO1 XLON 624 123.20 11:35:09 00355510305TRLO1 XLON 606 123.00 11:37:37 00355510378TRLO1 XLON 613 122.80 11:38:45 00355510399TRLO1 XLON 39 122.80 11:45:49 00355510629TRLO1 XLON 613 122.80 11:45:49 00355510630TRLO1 XLON 106 123.20 12:23:12 00355511841TRLO1 XLON 500 123.20 12:23:12 00355511842TRLO1 XLON 287 123.60 12:56:34 00355513067TRLO1 XLON 697 123.60 12:56:34 00355513068TRLO1 XLON 611 123.60 12:56:34 00355513069TRLO1 XLON 602 123.60 12:56:34 00355513070TRLO1 XLON 35 123.20 12:56:34 00355513071TRLO1 XLON 1286 123.20 12:56:34 00355513072TRLO1 XLON 1224 123.00 12:56:34 00355513075TRLO1 XLON 1236 122.80 12:56:43 00355513081TRLO1 XLON 1290 122.60 12:56:43 00355513088TRLO1 XLON 1302 122.80 12:56:58 00355513098TRLO1 XLON 929 122.40 12:57:58 00355513140TRLO1 XLON 294 122.40 12:57:58 00355513141TRLO1 XLON 1266 122.60 13:03:08 00355513366TRLO1 XLON 705 123.00 13:03:08 00355513367TRLO1 XLON 300 123.00 13:10:51 00355513556TRLO1 XLON 624 122.80 13:15:47 00355513721TRLO1 XLON 642 122.60 13:16:01 00355513743TRLO1 XLON 419 123.00 13:16:02 00355513746TRLO1 XLON 662 122.60 13:16:59 00355513825TRLO1 XLON 651 122.60 13:16:59 00355513826TRLO1 XLON 208 123.20 13:23:27 00355514023TRLO1 XLON 360 123.20 13:23:27 00355514024TRLO1 XLON 100 123.20 13:23:27 00355514025TRLO1 XLON 630 122.80 13:31:35 00355514292TRLO1 XLON 606 122.80 13:49:06 00355514724TRLO1 XLON 605 122.80 13:49:06 00355514725TRLO1 XLON 1304 122.80 13:49:07 00355514728TRLO1 XLON 430 122.80 13:50:06 00355514749TRLO1 XLON 120 122.80 13:50:22 00355514758TRLO1 XLON 33 122.80 13:50:22 00355514759TRLO1 XLON 27 122.80 13:50:22 00355514760TRLO1 XLON 6 122.80 13:51:00 00355514783TRLO1 XLON 100 122.80 13:51:00 00355514784TRLO1 XLON 31 122.80 13:51:00 00355514785TRLO1 XLON 3 122.80 13:51:00 00355514786TRLO1 XLON 26 122.80 13:51:00 00355514787TRLO1 XLON 270 122.80 13:51:14 00355514794TRLO1 XLON 699 123.00 13:51:22 00355514796TRLO1 XLON 100 123.00 13:51:22 00355514797TRLO1 XLON 623 123.00 13:51:22 00355514798TRLO1 XLON 708 123.00 13:51:22 00355514799TRLO1 XLON 602 123.00 13:51:22 00355514800TRLO1 XLON 166 122.80 13:51:31 00355514807TRLO1 XLON 149 122.80 13:51:31 00355514808TRLO1 XLON 180 122.80 13:51:31 00355514809TRLO1 XLON 100 122.80 13:51:54 00355514823TRLO1 XLON 18 122.80 13:51:54 00355514824TRLO1 XLON 3 122.80 13:51:54 00355514825TRLO1 XLON 39 122.80 13:51:54 00355514826TRLO1 XLON 456 122.80 14:13:54 00355515349TRLO1 XLON 160 122.80 14:13:54 00355515350TRLO1 XLON 326 122.80 14:16:06 00355515464TRLO1 XLON 319 122.80 14:16:46 00355515485TRLO1 XLON 192 122.80 14:35:14 00355516354TRLO1 XLON 1068 123.00 14:41:39 00355516773TRLO1 XLON 585 123.20 14:42:35 00355516842TRLO1 XLON 603 123.20 14:42:35 00355516843TRLO1 XLON 668 123.20 14:42:35 00355516844TRLO1 XLON 519 123.20 14:42:35 00355516845TRLO1 XLON 1910 123.00 14:42:39 00355516846TRLO1 XLON 659 122.80 14:46:42 00355517076TRLO1 XLON 608 122.60 14:59:01 00355517772TRLO1 XLON 434 122.60 14:59:01 00355517773TRLO1 XLON 173 122.60 14:59:01 00355517774TRLO1 XLON 1042 122.60 14:59:01 00355517775TRLO1 XLON 648 122.00 15:01:18 00355517934TRLO1 XLON 1296 122.00 15:01:18 00355517935TRLO1 XLON 137 122.00 15:01:18 00355517936TRLO1 XLON 638 121.80 15:01:20 00355517937TRLO1 XLON 56 121.60 15:01:20 00355517938TRLO1 XLON 554 121.60 15:01:20 00355517939TRLO1 XLON 615 120.80 15:02:50 00355518006TRLO1 XLON 430 121.80 15:03:57 00355518069TRLO1 XLON 479 121.80 15:03:57 00355518070TRLO1 XLON 1233 121.80 15:03:57 00355518071TRLO1 XLON 627 121.40 15:05:37 00355518132TRLO1 XLON 335 121.80 15:05:59 00355518158TRLO1 XLON 479 121.80 15:05:59 00355518159TRLO1 XLON 149 121.80 15:05:59 00355518160TRLO1 XLON 652 122.80 15:12:24 00355518596TRLO1 XLON 60 122.80 15:33:55 00355519935TRLO1 XLON 553 122.80 15:49:58 00355520889TRLO1 XLON 672 122.80 15:49:58 00355520890TRLO1 XLON 15000 123.00 15:59:52 00355521405TRLO1 XLON 51 123.00 15:59:53 00355521406TRLO1 XLON 27 123.00 16:12:46 00355522094TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

