WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:06
18,300 Euro
-1,08 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00018,60022:40
01.10.2025 22:26 Uhr
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that Steven Burdette, President and CEO, and Richard Hare, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference hosted by Telsey Advisory Group in collaboration with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking on October 8th, 2025. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

There will be a fireside chat presentation on October 8th, 2025, at 1:45 PM EST. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys Furniture

Havertys Furniture (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 128 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys Furniture
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
investor.relations@havertys.com
404-443-2900

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-announces-participation-in-telsey-advisory-group-20-1080761

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
