Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Commences Drill Program at Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company",TSXV:RSMX and OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the drill program at its flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico.

The Company plans to drill approximately 4500 metres in 6 to 8 holes, focused on targeting along-strike extensions of high-grade mineralization previously intercepted at the Dios Padre project including:

  • 38.0 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21;

  • 36.0 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01; and

  • 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented that "We are excited that drilling has commenced to target the expansion of the significant high sulphidation Au-Ag-Cu discovery at Dios Padre. Our team is focused on unlocking the full potential of the project."

For more information about Regency Silver, please visit www.regency-silver.com.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Company director Michael Tucker, P.Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
(604) 417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/regency-silver-commences-drill-program-at-dios-padre-project-in-sonora-mexico-1081088

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
