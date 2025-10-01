Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A3DXEC | ISIN: US83422E2046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.10.25 | 21:59
5,860 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 22:12 Uhr
Solid Biosciences Inc.: Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the "Company"), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced grants of 116,150 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to four newly hired employees.

The RSUs vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the grant date until the fourth anniversary of the grant date. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the applicable employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

This grant was made pursuant to the Company's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
Nicole Anderson
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Solid Biosciences Inc.
investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


