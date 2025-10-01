FCA US LLC: FCA US Total Sales Rise 6% Year Over Year in US Third-quarter Report

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep®, Chrysler, Ram and FIAT brands all see sales growth

Jeep brand total sales increase 11% led by Wrangler, Gladiator and Wagoneer, up 18%, 43% and 122%, respectively

Ram brand retail sales increase 26%; HEMI® makes powerful return to Ram 1500, with dealerships reporting initial units selling in five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand

Chrysler brand total sales increase 45%, with Chrysler Pacifica total sales up 49% and Chrysler Voyager total sales up 65% in Q3 year over year

Dodge Durango sees its best Q3 in 20 years, up 44% in total sales year over year; brand also revealed SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger lineup, with orders for first model starting production this year; 2026 MY two-door High-output Scat Pack selling out to dealers in less than 24 hours

FIAT total U.S. sales increase 2% in Q3 over same period last year

For the calendar year through July 31, 2025, Jeep takes two of top five spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. with Jeep Wrangler 4xe retaining America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle crown; Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 3 ( Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2025; most current data available as of Oct. 1, 2025 )

) Stellantis replicates the federal tax credit for PHEVs and BEVs for existing dealer inventory, offer is applicable for lease or purchase

FCA US LLC reports U.S. total sales of 324,825 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. Total commercial fleet sales increase 22%. September total sales increase 16% versus the same month last year.



"Fueled by sales growth across the Jeep®, Ram, Chrysler and FIAT brands, our U.S. sales saw strong results in the third quarter, including the month of September, which was our highest monthly market share in the U.S. in 15 months," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "We are taking deliberate actions, including the highly anticipated return of HEMI® V-8 to Ram, the introduction of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the return of the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, a critical vehicle in the CUV segment, to keep that sales momentum moving forward, with all vehicles set to arrive in dealerships now through the end of this year."



Jeep brand:

Jeep brand total U.S. sales increase 11% in Q3 year over year

Jeep Wrangler Q3 total sales increase 18%; Jeep Gladiator sees 43% increase in total sales in third quarter year over year

Jeep Wagoneer, up 122% in total sales in Q3 year over year, with best ever August and September monthly sales

For the calendar year through July 31, 2025, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the No. 1 selling PHEV in the U.S. ( Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2025; most current data available as of Oct. 1, 2025 )

) All-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee begins arriving in dealerships in Q4 2025; brand launches "Don't Call it a Comeback" marketing campaign in support of the vehicle's arrival

Jeep teases new 2026 Grand Wagoneer in August

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever

Ram brand:

Ram brand sees U.S. retail year-over-year sales increase 26% in Q3 versus same period last year

Light-duty trucks' total sales increase 10% year over year in Q3 versus the same period last year

Heavy Duty, Chassis Cab and ProMaster have their best quarter of the year; September is the best month of the year for Chassis Cab

HEMI made a powerful return to the Ram 1500, with dealerships reporting initial units selling in just five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand; orders have exceeded production

Kaulig Racing becomes the anchor factory team for Ram's return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026

Chrysler brand:

Chrysler minivan U.S. total sales grow 51% quarter over quarter

Chrysler Pacifica U.S. total sales increase 49% quarter over quarter

Chrysler Voyager reports its best retail sales month ever in September 2025, continues as the value-leading model, starting at $40,995 MSRP

Chrysler goes all in on van life with new Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept

Chrysler announces marketing partnership with America's beloved PEANUTS gang for the Pacifica that includes a social media video series and a merchandise line that will debut later this fall

Dodge brand:

Dodge Durango reports its best total Q3 sales in 20 years; up 44% in total sales year over year

The brand announces in August that every Durango ordered will come standard with a HEMI V-8 engine

Dodge Durango earns top honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, ranking first in the upper midsize SUV segment

Dodge reveals the SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger lineup, with orders for the first model starting production this year; 2026 two-door High-output Scat Pack sells out to dealers in less than 24 hours

The 670-horsepower electric propulsion system in the world's first and only electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona, earns 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Award

FIAT brand:

FIAT sales grow 2% in Q3 year over year in total sales, driven by the Fiat 500e

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.



For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.



U.S. Fleet business includes three channels: rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

X: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2025















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 28,086 34,632 -19 % 82,920 84,474 -2 % Wrangler 42,450 35,874 18 % 128,054 113,078 13 % Gladiator 13,113 9,192 43 % 38,513 32,670 18 % Cherokee 180 435 -59 % 437 2,600 -83 % Grand Cherokee 54,553 54,188 1 % 154,221 160,939 -4 % Renegade 104 450 -77 % 694 7,776 -91 % Wagoneer 16,597 7,486 122 % 30,213 37,329 -19 % Wagoneer S 4,163 76 5378 % 10,426 98 10539 % Grand Wagoneer 1,303 2,630 -50 % 4,459 10,185 -56 % JEEP BRAND 160,564 144,963 11 % 449,973 449,149 0 % Ram LD PU 44,349 40,265 10 % 143,264 137,701 4 % Ram HD PU 43,717 48,875 -11 % 119,122 130,965 -9 % TOTAL Ram PU 88,066 89,140 -1 % 262,386 268,666 -2 % ProMaster Van 15,633 19,781 -21 % 45,296 41,003 10 % ProMaster City 18 4 350 % 19 49 -61 % RAM BRAND 103,717 108,925 -5 % 307,701 309,718 -1 % 300 71 978 -93 % 559 4,669 -88 % Voyager 4,388 0

11,809 0

Pacifica 28,029 21,504 30 % 78,364 92,386 -15 % CHRYSLER BRAND 32,489 22,482 45 % 90,733 97,054 -7 % Dart 6 1 500 % 6 1

Viper 0 0

0 1

Hornet 2,839 3,848 -26 % 8,486 15,566 -45 % Charger 238 5,104 -95 % 1,868 31,980 -94 % Charger BEV 2,776 0

7,075 0

Challenger 222 3,657 -94 % 1,723 24,874 -93 % Journey 13 0

17 0

Caravan 8 0

9 2 350 % Durango 20,018 13,949 44 % 54,417 46,870 16 % DODGE BRAND 26,120 26,559 -2 % 73,601 119,294 -38 % 500 288 235 23 % 1,076 439 145 % 500L 2 0

2 0

500X 31 81 -62 % 158 347 -54 % Spider 0 0

1 0

FIAT BRAND 321 316 2 % 1,237 786 57 % Giulia 286 428 -33 % 1,168 1,724 -32 % Alfa 4C 0 0

0 0

Stelvio 375 499 -25 % 1,501 2,365 -37 % Tonale 953 1,122 -15 % 2,109 2,737 -23 % ALFA ROMEO 1,614 2,049 -21 % 4,778 6,826 -30 % FCA US LLC 324,825 305,294 6 % 928,024 982,827 -6 %

SOURCE FCA US LLC