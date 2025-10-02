Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to discuss the assay results from the summer channeling program at the Company's Hyndman project. A high-grade interval of 23.32 g/t gold over 2.80 meters, including 24.79 g/t gold over 1.50 meters also including 36.90 g/t gold over 0.70 meters has resulted in a positive drill-test decision as part of Dryden Gold's fully funded 2026 exploration program. Hyndman is located on the eastern portion of Dryden Gold's large land package (Figure 1).

Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold states, "Advancing the Hyndman target was one of our four main objectives for the 2025 Exploration Campaign. Making a new discovery there is an exciting validation of our two-pronged approach to our district-wide exploration strategy After a recent site visit, with the new results in hand, I was very pleased to observe the significant vein-shear gold-bearing relationship of the gold bearing structures. Pending assays from our property-wide soil-till sampling will also help us vector into additional potential targets of similar mineralization within the 5-kilometer strike potential at Hyndman."

Regional work at Hyndman is part of the Company's two-pronged approach to exploration in the Dryden Gold District (see video summary here). First and foremost, the Company is focused on its flagship brownfields prospect at the Gold Rock Target Area ("Gold Rock"). Drilling at Gold Rock has intercepted multiple high-grade parallel structures over a one-kilometer strike. In addition, Dryden Gold intends to make new discoveries through regional exploration which includes: (1) proving periodicity in the Gold Rock Camp with a 2-kilometer step-out at Mud Lake, (2) drill testing the Sherridon Project and (3) advancing the Hyndman Project to "drill-ready" status through channel sampling. Drilling at Mud Lake and Sherridon and extensional drill testing along the Elora structure in the Gold Rock Target Area have been completed with results pending.

"The mineralization that we are observing at Hyndman appears to be very similar to the Goldlund Deposit held by NexGold," commented CEO Trey Wasser, "Goldlund is located within the Dryden Region. What excites me the most is that the host rock for Hyndman has 4-5 times more potential strike length than Goldlund. In addition, Hyndman is located right off the Trans-Canada Highway, which has extensive logging road access, railway crossing the property and Ontario grid power. The Team is now combining our summer mapping and prospecting with the channel sample results to refine our geologic understanding and prepare for Hyndman's drilling phase."

Dryden first announced positive assay results at Hyndman from the 2023 reconnaissance program where the target was first discovered (January 25, 2024). This first significant assay result on the Hyndman project was followed up with a detailed mapping and sampling program in 2024 (January 13, 2025). Previous assay results from Hyndman were all surface grab samples. This current program utilized channel sampling which cuts the rock on surface. Channel samples are taken by cutting parallel cuts along the surface of the rock then chipping out the rock in between. This creates a continuous sample across the geological features similar to a drill hole. The new results of 23.32 g/t gold over 2.80 meters, including 24.79 g/t gold over 1.50 meters also including 36.90 g/t gold over 0.70 meters was hosted in a shear-vein at surface (Figure 2). See summary video here.

Figure 1: Map showing location of Hyndman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/268827_d3f8afec7438fb73_001full.jpg

Geology Summary

Hyndman is in the Kawashegamuk Group, with various lithologies of metasedimentary units within the larger mafic metavolcanic sequences, often displaying massive to pillowed basalts, and various lenses of intermediate intrusions. The current Hyndman target is a large, roughly, 4-5 km long and 400m wide (at the widest section), oblong, diorite intrusion marginally situated south-west of an interpreted 1.8 km wide deformation interpreted from strongly elongate pillowed basalts containing garnet in the selvages indicating increased pressure and fluid flow, in alternance with thickly laminated clastic metasedimentary units.

Within this large diorite, discrete 1 to 5-meter shear zones (variable thickness defined by surface expression) typically contain small mm to cm sized boudinaged quartz veinlets parallel to the shear fabric, oriented NW-SE, with visible 20 - 30cm sized quartz veins containing up to 5% visible Py, also shear-parallel. Hematite-ankerite staining and alteration is stronger marginal to the larger and more prominent quartz-veins and veinlets. It appears that the rheological change from the surrounding volcanic rock to the intermediate intrusion was favorable for gold deposition during this deformational event. The Company's geological interpretation is on-going following completion of our fieldwork program and drill testing using oriented core.

Figure 2: Map showing highlight results from Hyndman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/268827_d3f8afec7438fb73_002full.jpg

Table 1: Highlight results from Hyndman Channel Sample Program

Target Area Channel ID

From To Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Hyndman South

Intrusion-Hosted DHY-CH-045

3.90 6.70 2.80 23.32 incl. 4.20 5.70 1.50 24.79 incl. 5.00 5.70 0.70 36.90 Hyndman South

Mafic hosted DHY-CH-063

1.00 2.00 1.00 2.37 Hyndman North

Intrusion-Hosted DHY-CH-001

0.00 1.00 1.00 1.66 Hyndman North

Mafic hosted DHY-CH-059

7.00 7.70 0.70 2.12 DHY-CH-080

0.00 1.00 1.00 1.85 DHY-CH-126

1.00 2.00 1.00 1.10 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Marketing Update

Management will be participating in the upcoming 121 Global Online Conference taking place on October 14-15, 2025. Investors can look forward to getting an update on our fully funded drill program and upcoming exploration plans. We welcome investors to reach out for meetings and to review our updated corporate presentation, here. For more information about which conferences management will be attending next, please visit our Events page, here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden Gold District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

