Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Inspires the Next Generation of Print Innovators with Advanced Embellishment Technology

Strategic Partnership with Cal Poly Brings AccurioShine 3600 to Graphic Communication Students for Hands-On Learning

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial printing, commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) Graphic Communication Department (GrC), one of the nation's premier universities in graphic communications, to provide an AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One digital embellishment press, benefitting the institution's education programs.

In partnership with Konica Minolta, Cal Poly will utilize the AccurioShine 3600 to broaden the scope and capabilities of its digital embellishment projects. From material testing and validation to advanced application and innovation, the learn-by-doing methodologies at Cal Poly provide an excellent framework for development.

"The installation of the AccurioShine 3600 was seamless, and even before the academic year began, students were captivated by its ability to bring interactivity to print. They quickly recognized its potential for brand impact and creative expression," said Colleen Larkin Twomey, Professor and Department Chair, Graphic Communication Department, Cal Poly State University. "Digital embellishment is more than just a visual enhancement - it's a powerful tool that teaches students about branding, consumer psychology and the tactile impact of packaging. Students are learning how to take beautiful graphic design and elevate it - bringing print to life in a way that's both strategic and emotionally resonant."

Konica Minolta's Director of Color Solutions, Dr. Mark Bohan (L), reviews output from the AccurioShine 3600 digital embellishment press with Cal Poly Graphic Communication students Kevin Manni (M) and Anney Haong (R).

The strategic partnership between Konica Minolta and Cal Poly began more than a decade ago, marked by the contribution of the bizhub PRESS C1100. In 2021, Konica Minolta replaced that device with its AccurioPress C12000 high-speed toner-based digital press with IQ-501 for registration and color, inline finishing equipment for trimming, binding, stapling and more. The advanced features of these machines have helped both students and educators deepen their understanding of digital printing technologies and explore how to effectively apply them in real-world business environments.

"Konica Minolta is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of print and design professionals by providing access to cutting-edge technology. To enable these students to take a flat CMYK print and apply digital embellishment is truly game changing," said Dr. Mark Bohan, Director, Color Solutions, Konica Minolta and Member of the Cal Poly Graphic Communication Department Advisory Board. "Students are embracing the AccurioShine 3600 with enthusiasm - not only for its ease of use, but for its advanced capabilities like automated workflows and variable data campaigns. Their excitement is palpable, and it's inspiring to see how they're already imagining new creative possibilities."

"We are so grateful for this partnership with Konica Minolta," added Twomey. "As a state university, it can be challenging to procure equipment for our students, not to mention the state-of-the-art technology Konica Minolta provides. Their ongoing support plays a vital role in giving students hands-on experience with the latest print technologies and preparing them for success in a rapidly evolving industry."

Learn more about Konica Minolta's digital embellishment offerings here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cal Poly GrC

The Graphic Communication Department at Cal Poly is one of the best-known and largest programs of its kind in the Western U.S. The department is home to more than 33,000 square feet of laboratories filled with cutting-edge equipment donated in large part through industry partnerships. The department serves approximately 300 undergraduate students pursuing a degree in graphic communication with emphases in four focus areas of Design Reproduction and Technology, Graphics for Packaging, Graphic Communication Management and UX/UI. Visit Cal Poly GrC online.

