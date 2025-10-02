

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla reported that, in the third quarter, it produced over 447,450 vehicles, delivered over 497,099 vehicles and deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products. The company noted that this was a record for both deliveries and deployments.



In the third quarter, for Model 3/Y, production was 435,826 vehicles, while deliveries were 481,166 vehicles. For other models, production was 11,624 vehicles, while deliveries were 15,933.



Tesla said it will post financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after market close on October 22, 2025.



