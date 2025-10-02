Racing Force S.p.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces that the extract of the notice of call for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was published today in the Gazzetta Ufficiale no. 117 and it is fully available on the Company website.

The Shareholders' Meeting is convened in ordinary session for October 22nd, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., in a single call, to discuss and resolve upon the following

AGENDA:

1. Authorization, pursuant to and for the purposes of Articles 2357 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, for the purchase and subsequent disposal of treasury shares, subject to the revocation of the previous authorization granted on April 29, 2024 for the unexecuted portion; related and consequent resolutions;

2. Amendment of the duration of the current statutory audit engagement appointed to KPMG S.p.A.; related and consequent resolutions.

The shareholders' meeting will be held exclusively by telecommunication means that ensure the identification of the attendees, their participation and the exercise of voting rights.

COMPOSITION OF SHARE CAPITAL

The subscribed and paid-up share capital of Racing Force S.p.A. is EUR 2.738.933,30 represented by 27,389,333 shares, with no indication of the par value. On the date of this notice, the Company holds 106,500 treasury shares.

PARTICIPATION TO THE MEETING

Pursuant to the law and the bylaws, the shareholders for whom the Company has received, by the end of the third trading day preceding the date set for the shareholders' meeting (i.e., October 17th, 2025), the appropriate communication issued by the authorized intermediary (the "Intermediary Communication") certifying their entitlement on the basis of its accounting records, shall be entitled to attend the meeting. This shall be without prejudice to the entitlement to attend and vote if such Intermediary's Communication

is received by the Company after the aforementioned deadline, provided that it is received by the start of the meeting.

The Intermediary's Communication shall be made by the Intermediary on the basis of evidence relating to the end of the accounting day of the seventh trading day preceding the date set for the shareholders' meeting (i.e., October 13th, 2025). Credit or debit entries made to the accounts after this deadline are irrelevant for the purpose of entitlement to exercise voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Pursuant to the bylaws, as well as art. 106 of the Italian Law Decree no. 18/2020 (so called "Decreto Cura Italia") converted with Italian Law no. 27/2020 which application has been extended by Italian Law Decree no. 202/2024 (so-called "Decreto Legge Milleproroghe"), converted with amendments with Italian Law no. 15/2025, the Company has decided to avail herself of the option (provided therein) to provide that the Shareholders' Meeting is held exclusively by means of telecommunications, provided that the collegial method and the principles of good faith and equal treatment of shareholders, as well as the other conditions set forth in the bylaws, are respected.

To this end, the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may obtain the link to connect to the meeting via video-audio conference, as permitted by art. 16 of the bylaws, by sending a specific request to amministrazione@pec.ompracing.it or ir@racingforce.com, attaching the copy of the Intermediary Communication as well as:

(i) in case of a shareholder who is an individual, a copy of his/her identity document (ID card or passport);

(ii) in case of a shareholder who is a legal entity, a copy of the identity document (ID card or passport) of the legal representative or of the person with the relevant powers to attend the shareholders' meeting as well as a copy of the documentation attesting to powers to legally represent or the grant of the aforementioned powers to the attendee.

Notwithstanding the methods of participation exclusively by means of telecommunications, each shareholder who is entitled to attend the shareholders' meeting may be represented, in accordance with law, by written proxy, in compliance with the provisions of art. 2372 of the Italian Civil Code, with the right to sign the proxy form available on the Company's website at the address: www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings." The proxy shall be sent to the Company by registered mail with return receipt to Racing Force S.p.A., Via E. Bazzano No. 5, 16019, Ronco Scrivia (GE), or to the address amministrazione@pec.ompracing.it or ir@racingforce.com.

INTEGRATION OF AGENDA AND RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS

For the exercise of the right to integrate the agenda and the right to ask questions before the shareholders' meeting, provided for in art. 14 of the bylaws, please refer to the text of the bylaws themselves published on the corporate website at www.racingforce.com, under "Corporate Governance - Corporate Documents."

DOCUMENTS

The documents relating to the items on the agenda, as required by law, will be made available to the public within the terms of law, at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website, www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings" and on the website www.borsaitaliana.it, under the section "Shares/Documents".

This notice of call is published on the Company's website www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings" and on the website www.borsaitaliana.it, under the section "Shares/Documents.

