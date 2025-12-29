Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
WKN: A3C67T | ISIN: IT0005466963
Frankfurt
29.12.25 | 09:59
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Actusnews Wire
29.12.2025 18:23 Uhr
Racing Force S.p.A.: Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), December 29, 2025 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of October 22nd, 2025, announces that between December 15 and 19, 2025, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 723 RFG shares, equal to 0.0026% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.08 per share for a total of Euro 3,672.84.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.

In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.

Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 117,445 treasury shares, equal to 0.4288% of the share capital.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x25uYZick2yYl51wY8ZlZmdpaZlqmWGWamqVl5VrY52dmG2Rx2pqmZbHZnJmnGZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95717-rfg-treasury-share-buy-back-announcement-12.29.2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
