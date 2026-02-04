Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group: Record Q4 2025 Sales and Year of Strong Expansion

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force Group: Record Q4 2025 Sales

and Year of Strong Expansion

REVENUES ABOVE EXPECTATIONS AT +21% IN Q4 AND +11% IN FY 2025

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), February 4th, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces its consolidated sales figures for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full year:

Consolidated revenues for Q4 2025 amounted to €17.9 million , up by +€3.1 million , equal to +20.9% , compared to €14.8 million in Q4 2024 ( +23.0% at constant exchange rates );

amounted to , up by , equal to , compared to in Q4 2024 ( ); Consolidated revenues for the full year amounted to €73.1 million, up by +€7.5 million, equal to +11.4%, compared to €65.7 million in the previous financial year (+12.3% at constant exchange rates).

On a like-for-like basis, excluding revenues generated by radio communication services recorded by the joint venture Zeronoise Communication Services Wll, operational since July 2025, growth stood at +20.3% in the quarter and +10.6% over twelve months (+22.3% and +11.5% respectively, at constant exchange rates).

Order intake in the fourth quarter continued to record significant double-digit growth compared to the previous year, in line with the performance of the first nine months.

During 2025, Driver's Equipment sales increased by +€6.7 million (+13.8%) compared to the previous year (+€2.4 million, equal to +22.4% in Q4). Growth was driven both by racing suits and other racewear for drivers under the OMP brand and by Bell helmets, supported by the success of new models homologated in accordance with the most recent safety standards.

Car Parts revenues declined by -€0.6 million (-4.4%), mainly due to delays in the production programs - all of which have recently been confirmed - for some major car manufacturers.

The Other segment recorded strong growth in 2025, equal to +€1.4 million (+30.6%) compared to the previous year, thanks to sales of Racing Spirit branded apparel (+22.1%), the contribution of the joint venture Zeronoise Communication Services Wll for €0.5 million, and the first deliveries of HPS branded helmets to the Ministry of Justice of the Netherlands in Q4 2025 for €0.5 million.

In terms of geographical areas, the Group further strengthened its leadership position in the EMEA macro-region, with sales growth of +€6.3 million (+14.6%) over the year and +€2.8 million (+29.3%) in Q4 2025. Net of revenues generated by Zeronoise Communication Services Wll, growth in EMEA was +13.4% over the year and +28.2% in Q4 2025, supported in particular by the progressive increase in sales of Bell helmets homologated under the new FIA standard, which came into force at the beginning of the year.

In the Americas, FY 2025 revenues amounted to €16.5 million, up by +€1.3 million compared to 2024 (+8.4% at current exchange rates, +12.5% at constant exchange rates), driven by sales of OMP branded driver equipment and the contribution of Bell helmets, particularly significant from Q4 2025 onwards, when revenues in the macro-region recorded growth of +13.2% (+21.9% at constant exchange rates), following the entry into force of the new Snell homologation standards from October.

In Asia Pacific, twelve-month sales amounted to €7.5 million, slightly down compared to 2024 (-€0.1 million, equal to -1.2%). This result reflects, on the one hand, widespread growth in the region's main markets, particularly double-digit in China and Japan, supported by the positive contribution of all macro product categories, and, on the other hand, a different purchasing schedule by a major dealer in Australia, with deliveries postponed to Q1 2026.

With regard to sales channels, revenues generated by Dealers during the year amounted to €41.9 million, up by +€2.5 million (+6.5%) compared to the previous year, thanks to the strong increase in the fourth quarter, equal to +€2.4 million (+30.5%) compared to Q4 2024.

During the year, sales to Teams & Car Manufacturers increased by +€1.7 million (+9.9%), supported by technical partnership agreements in place in the main world championships and national competitions.

Sales to customers classified in the Other category recorded growth of +€3.2 million (+34.4%) over twelve months and +€0.6 million (+21.5%) in the fourth quarter, mainly thanks to the increase in revenues related to Racing Spirit branded products to corporate customers, the contribution of Zeronoise Communication Services recorded in Q3, and the first deliveries of riot helmets to the Justice Department of the Netherlands in Q4 2025.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Racing Force Group, commented:

"2025 represented a key strategic milestone for Racing Force Group, with the completion of the investment plan launched at the end of 2022. The sales results achieved in recent years, and particularly in 2025, confirm not only the solidity of our growth path, but above all our ability to envision and build the future of safety and performance in motorsport and beyond. The strength of the OMP and Bell brands, together with the contribution of all Group entities, demonstrates that our industrial ecosystem is today a globally recognized engine of innovation.

The investments carried out in Ronco Scrivia and Bahrain are not merely infrastructural expansions: they are a cornerstone of our long-term vision, aimed at creating an increasingly advanced, sustainable and global production model, capable of integrating next-generation technologies and products.

We look to 2026 and the coming years with ambition. The order intake at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, particularly positive, has confirmed that our forecast of significant growth for the current financial year is achievable, leading to a further strengthening of our leadership in motorsport and accelerating diversification into the defense & law enforcement sector."

The Racing Force Group financial statements will be approved on March 25th and the results will be presented and commented during a call on March 26th. Participation details will be communicated shortly.

