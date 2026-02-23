Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: A3C67T | ISIN: IT0005466963 | Ticker-Symbol: X7Q
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 15:25
5,160 Euro
+1,57 % +0,080
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.02.2026 17:53 Uhr
119 Leser
Racing Force S.p.A.: Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), February 23, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of October 22nd, 2025, announces that between February 16 and 20, 2026, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 4,697 RFG shares, equal to 0.0171% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.25 per share for a total of Euro 24,653.66.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.

In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.

Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 157,046 treasury shares, equal to 0.5734% of the share capital.

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector.

Contacts for Racing Force

Racing Force
Investor Relations
Roberto Ferroggiaro
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Media
Luigi Rossi
Mohamed Al Bareeq
Jacopo Rubino
E-mail: media@racingforce.com

ANNEX

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZhvlJWYlJnFlnCblZVramVrbG2TlGTJaGWWxGdpmMjGmZ1kxmtqm8WcZnJnm25u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96698-rfg-treasury-share-buy-back-announcement-02.23.2026.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
