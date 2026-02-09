Anzeige
WKN: A3C67T | ISIN: IT0005466963 | Ticker-Symbol: X7Q
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 15:25
5,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Racing Force S.p.A.: Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

Periodic disclosure on the buyback program

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), February 9, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of October 22nd, 2025, announces that between February 2 and 6, 2026, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 8,885 RFG shares, equal to 0.0324% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.10 per share for a total of Euro 45,319.29.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.

In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.

Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 141,352 treasury shares, equal to 0.5161% of the share capital.

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector.

Contacts for Racing Force

Racing Force
Investor Relations
Roberto Ferroggiaro
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Media
Luigi Rossi
Mohamed Al Bareeq
Jacopo Rubino
E-mail: media@racingforce.com

ANNEX

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG2bZpqck2rFlnKdYp6Ym2mZbGtnw5GWm5acyGhqlsrIZ2liyZuWnJeWZnJnmmVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96504-rfg-treasury-share-buy-back-announcement-02.09.2026.pdf

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.