Donnerstag, 11.12.2025
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
11.12.2025 18:23 Uhr
Racing Force S.p.A.: 2026 Financial Calendar

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the 2026 financial calendar:

Wednesday, 4th February 2026Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q4 and Full Year 2025
Wednesday, 25th March 2026Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Company's draft financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025
Thursday, 26th March 2026Management Call: Comments on 2025 results
Wednesday, 22nd April 2026Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q1 2026
Wednesday, 29th April 2026Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 31, 2025
Wednesday, 22nd July 2026Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q2 and Half Year 2026
Tuesday, 29th September 2026Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Group's consolidated half-yearly report as of June 30, 2026
Wednesday, 30th September 2026Management Call: Comments on half-year results
Wednesday, 21st October 2026Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2026

Any changes to the calendar during the year will be promptly communicated to the market in the same mode.

