Racing Force S.p.A.: 2026 Financial Calendar

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the 2026 financial calendar:

Wednesday, 4th February 2026 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q4 and Full Year 2025 Wednesday, 25th March 2026 Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Company's draft financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 Thursday, 26th March 2026 Management Call: Comments on 2025 results Wednesday, 22nd April 2026 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q1 2026 Wednesday, 29th April 2026 Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 31, 2025 Wednesday, 22nd July 2026 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q2 and Half Year 2026 Tuesday, 29th September 2026 Board of Directors' meeting to approve the Group's consolidated half-yearly report as of June 30, 2026 Wednesday, 30th September 2026 Management Call: Comments on half-year results Wednesday, 21st October 2026 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2026

Any changes to the calendar during the year will be promptly communicated to the market in the same mode.

