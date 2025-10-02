Egetis Therapeutics AB: Egetis Therapeutics intends to carry out a directed share issue of up to 10 percent of outstanding ordinary shares

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, ISRAEL, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 2, 2025. Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX) announces the intention to carry out a directed share issue of up to 10 percent of the number of outstanding ordinary shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure directed to international and Swedish institutional investors (the "Directed Issue"). Egetis has appointed Stifel as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Directed Issue.



The subscription price and the total number of new ordinary shares in the Directed Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, which will commence immediately following the publication of this press release and be led by the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner. Closing of the bookbuilding, pricing and allocation of the new shares are expected to take place before the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 am CEST on October 3, 2025. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed Issue in a subsequent press release after the bookbuilding procedure has been completed. The closing, pricing and allocation in the bookbuilding procedure will be determined at the discretion of the Company and may be cancelled at any time, meaning the Company may refrain, in part or in full, from carrying out the Directed Issue.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Directed Issue to primarily finance:

(i) the continued development and submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for tiratricol in the US;

(ii) continued build-up of a commercial and medical affairs infrastructure for the commercialization of tiratricol in the US; and

(iii) working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Board of Directors of the Company deems, after an overall assessment and careful consideration, that a new share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is a better alternative for the Company's shareholders than a rights issue. A rights issue would entail significantly longer execution time and thereby increased market exposure and a higher potential risk of materially affecting the share price negatively, particularly in this volatile and challenging market, compared to a directed share issue. Raising capital quickly provides flexibility for potential investment possibilities in the short term, which is particularly important for the Company given its ongoing operations and use of proceeds, contributes to reduced exposure to price fluctuations in the capital market as well as provides the opportunity to benefit from the current interest in the Company's share among potential institutional investors. The cost of carrying out a directed share issue is deemed to be lower than in a rights issue where, among other things, there would be a risk that a rights issue would not be fully subscribed and significant underwriting commitments from an underwriting syndicate would possibly have to be procured. In addition, the Board of Directors has a positive view on an increased shareholding in the Company among institutional investors. To ensure that the subscription price is established on market terms, Egetis' Board of Directors has resolved to carry out an accelerated bookbuilding procedure led by the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, and it is therefore the Board of Directors' assessment that the subscription price will reflect prevailing demand and market conditions.



The Directed Issue amounts to a maximum of 35,923,812 new ordinary shares, representing 10 percent of the outstanding ordinary shares, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting held on May 6, 2025.



In connection with the Directed Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, with customary exceptions, on future share issuances for a period of 90 days after the settlement date of the Directed Issue. In addition, the shareholding members of the Board of Directors and members of the senior management have undertaken not to, subject to customary exceptions, divest any shares in the Company for a period of 90 days from the settlement date of the Directed Issue.



Advisers

Stifel is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Directed Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge KB acts as legal adviser to the Company.

