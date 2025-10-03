

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the FDA has approved Tecentriq or atezolizumab and Tecentriq Hybreza or atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs in combination with lurbinectedin for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed after first-line induction therapy with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza, carboplatin and etoposide. The FDA approval is based on results from the phase III IMforte study.



Also, the U.S. National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology have been updated to include the regimen as a category 2A and preferred option for maintenance treatment of people with ES-SCLC, following induction therapy with Tecentriq and CE.



