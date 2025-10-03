Q-Linea AB: US Trauma Center signs commercial contract

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) announces adoption of the first Accelerate Pheno conversion to the ASTar system by a prominent US level 1 University Hospital Trauma Center.

The University hospital selected ASTar above other available rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing instruments for its full automation and inoculum control, high instrument throughput with random-access testing, as well as its broad antibiotic panel and wide dilution ranges. Following a successful evaluation period, the hospital's clinical microbiology team has chosen to transition into routine clinical use of the system, is expected to start following implementation steps including LIS connectivity.

The team at Q-linea expect several more similar announcements in the months ahead.

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com