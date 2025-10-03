Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTXL | ISIN: SE0004270445 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QL
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:06
0,962 Euro
+3,00 % +0,028
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVTECH SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 11:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH publishes key figures for the third quarter 2025

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") today publishes a few preliminary key figures for the third quarter of 2025. Net sales amounted to MSEK 12.3 (8.6), compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024 and resulted in an EBITDA for the period of MSEK +6.7 (+3.8) and net earnings of MSEK +5.2 (+2.7). Cash flow for the period amounted to MSEK +5.9 (+4.1).

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

202520252024
MSEKQuarter 3Quarter 2Quarter 3
Net sales12.311.88.6
Operating earnings before depreciation+6.7+5.5+3.8
Net earnings+5.2+4.1+2.7
Net earnings per share, SEK+0.092+0.073+0.047
ARR48.947.634.2
Cashflow+5.9-2.8+4.1
Cash and cash equivalents33.227.224.8
Equity54.549.343.0
Equity per share, SEK0.960.870.76
Equity ratio, %92.7%91.9%89.9%
  • Net sales for the third quarter increased by 42.0% compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to the rollout of new customer agreements. This is again our highest quarterly revenue to date, despite a weaker USD/SEK exchange rate.
  • Net earnings increased by 96.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings were negatively impacted by recognized customer losses amounting to SEK 0.3 million, related to unpaid receivables following the bankruptcy of the airline Play.
  • Cash flow increased by 45.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Late customer payments from previous quarters have largely now been paid in and the remaining overdue accounts receivable are expected to be paid after the end of the period.

"With yet another record quarter behind us and a record year in sight, we continue to invest in innovation, partnerships, and our organization to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders." said CEO, David Rytter.

The full report for the third quarter will be published as planned in the interim report on October 24, 2025.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80
Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-03 11:15 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.