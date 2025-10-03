Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH publishes key figures for the third quarter 2025

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") today publishes a few preliminary key figures for the third quarter of 2025. Net sales amounted to MSEK 12.3 (8.6), compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024 and resulted in an EBITDA for the period of MSEK +6.7 (+3.8) and net earnings of MSEK +5.2 (+2.7). Cash flow for the period amounted to MSEK +5.9 (+4.1).

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE QUARTER

2025 2025 2024 MSEK Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Net sales 12.3 11.8 8.6 Operating earnings before depreciation +6.7 +5.5 +3.8 Net earnings +5.2 +4.1 +2.7 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.092 +0.073 +0.047 ARR 48.9 47.6 34.2 Cashflow +5.9 -2.8 +4.1 Cash and cash equivalents 33.2 27.2 24.8 Equity 54.5 49.3 43.0 Equity per share, SEK 0.96 0.87 0.76 Equity ratio, % 92.7% 91.9% 89.9%

Net sales for the third quarter increased by 42.0% compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to the rollout of new customer agreements. This is again our highest quarterly revenue to date, despite a weaker USD/SEK exchange rate.

Net earnings increased by 96.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings were negatively impacted by recognized customer losses amounting to SEK 0.3 million, related to unpaid receivables following the bankruptcy of the airline Play.

Cash flow increased by 45.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Late customer payments from previous quarters have largely now been paid in and the remaining overdue accounts receivable are expected to be paid after the end of the period.

"With yet another record quarter behind us and a record year in sight, we continue to invest in innovation, partnerships, and our organization to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders." said CEO, David Rytter.

The full report for the third quarter will be published as planned in the interim report on October 24, 2025.

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.

