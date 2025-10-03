Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited (VTAS): Liquid access to outperforming private credit In this report, we highlight what Volta brings to investors. In particular, we note the multi-currency, liquid access it provides all investors to i) the illiquid but attractive CLO (private credit) market, with its good risk-adjusted returns, ii) an outperforming manager of that expertise-dependent asset class. Private credit has been one of the "hot" asset classes in 2025 but with investment largely restricted to large, institutional investors. Volta's AEX and LSE, and € and £, listings give retail investors liquidity to that market. Volta also offers investors portfolio diversification, and a high, covered, dividend yield. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/volta-liquid-access-to-outperforming-private-credit/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

