Samstag, 04.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
WKN: A3D4LY | ISIN: US00773J2024 | Ticker-Symbol: 3920
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 21:32
13,600 Euro
-1,45 % -0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SPYRE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 22:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.: Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of IBD and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Spyre's independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 42,500 shares of common stock of Spyre to three non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. 2018 Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the "2018 Plan"). The stock options were approved on October 1, 2025 and were material to each employee's acceptance of employment with Spyre, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $16.46, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2025. The options granted to each employee shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

For Investors :
Eric McIntyre
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
