Samstag, 04.10.2025
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
WKN: A3DG7J | ISIN: CA65344U1012 | Ticker-Symbol: J6D
Düsseldorf
03.10.25 | 16:00
4,839 Euro
+2,63 % +0,124
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 22:48 Uhr
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Third Quarter Results Date

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT ("Nexus" or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the opening of the TSX on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-647-846-8414 or 1-833-752-3601 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 13, 2025. To access the recording, please dial 1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 1891640.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 87 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,018,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,300,000 REIT Units and approximately 25,718,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.


