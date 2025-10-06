Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: September 2025

Press release

6 October 2025

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR of MSEK 179.7 by the end of September 2025. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had no impact since the end of August 2025, but a negative impact of MSEK 3.4 since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow