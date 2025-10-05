QLife Holding AB: The Letter of Intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. regarding reverse takeover has been extended

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") announces an extension of the Letter of Intent regarding a potential reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Hipro"). The Transaction was announced by the Company through a press release on 5 June 2025. The term and exclusivity of the Letter of Intent have been extended, and the Transaction would be conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 31 December 2025. The other material terms and conditions of the Transaction as previously communicated by the Company remain unchanged.

The parties remain fully committed to the strategic rationale of the transaction and are aligned in their intent to execute it as outlined in the Letter of Intent.

For more information about the intended terms of the Transaction, please refer to the press release that was published on 5 June 2025 "Qlife Holding AB: Qlife enters letter of intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to join forces through a reverse takeover".

